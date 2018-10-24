McCaskill condemns swastika graffiti targeting GOP rival

Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillElection Countdown: Two weeks to midterms | Hollywood donors flood Dems with cash | Trump camp to spend over M on midterms | Biden rallies Florida Dems | What to watch in Georgia gov debate Hollywood donors flood Dems with midterm cash Dems will struggle to pry middle-class Americans away from Trump MORE (D) on Wednesday condemned graffiti of a swastika found on a campaign sign for her Senate GOP challenger state Attorney General Josh Hawley.

McCaskill tweeted Wednesday afternoon that a swastika found in yellow spray-paint on Hawley's campaign sign was "disgusting," retweeting Hawley's campaign manager who used similar language.

"I agree. Disgusting," she wrote.

Requests for comment to Hawley and McCaskill's campaigns from The Hill were not immediately returned on Wednesday.

Similar vandalism has occurred in the past in Colorado and Washington, D.C., where residents found swastikas spray-painted on sidewalks and at a Jewish community center.

Earlier this month in Michigan, a Republican Senate candidate apologized after the hate symbol appeared briefly in one of his campaign ads. The image appeared on a school bulletin in a hallway that was featured in the video.

“We should have caught this error, and we didn’t, and there’s no excuse. I’m responsible for everything that our team does and fails to do, and I will do everything in my power to make sure this never, ever happens again," the candidate, John James, said last week.

McCaskill and Hawley are locked in a tight Senate battle in Missouri, with the pair virtually tied in the RealClearPolitics polling index.