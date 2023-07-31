trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Pence, Tim Scott tout support for abortion bans as DeSantis spars with activists 

by Lauren Sforza - 07/31/23 10:47 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 07/31/23 10:47 PM ET

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) are boasting their support for national abortion bans as fellow GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis spars with anti-abortion activists.

The Susan B. Anthony List, a conservative anti-abortion organization, took aim at DeSantis Monday for his position on abortion and sidestepping of whether he would support a federal ban on abortion. The DeSantis campaign later labeled the organization as a D.C. interest group, saying its attack on DeSantis was an example of “political games.”

Pence and Scott, both GOP presidential candidates, took the chance Monday to reaffirm their stances on abortion as DeSantis pushed back with the Susan B. Anthony List. Pence, sharing a link to the statement Susan B. Anthony List posted, said that he will be a “champion” of the anti-abortion movement if elected to the White House.

“When I am President, #ProLife Americans will have a champion in the White House! In the Dobbs decision, the question of abortion was returned to the states AND the American people,” Pence posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I will always champion protections for the unborn in states across the Country and in our Nation’s Capital!”

Scott took to X to call for a federal ban limiting abortions at 15 weeks. Other GOP presidential candidates have been hesitant to commit to a 15-week national ban on abortion if they are elected to the White House.

“Republicans should not be retreating on life. We need a national 15-week limit to stop blue states from pushing abortion on demand,” Scott posted on X. “@sbaprolife defends the most fundamental right: life. Without life, nothing else matters. It’s not a special interest. It’s the only interest.”

Tags abortion Mike Pence Ron DeSantis Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America Tim Scott

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. High school boys are trending conservative
  2. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  3. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  4. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  5. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  6. Texas AG Ken Paxton seeks to halt his impeachment
  7. Who’s buying up land around major Air Force base in California? ‘We have no ...
  8. Devon Archer debate focuses on Hunter Biden ‘illusion of access’
  9. DeSantis says ‘we didn’t pick the fight’ on Florida slavery curriculum
  10. Tuberville blasts Biden’s Space Command decision: ‘This is absolutely not ...
  11. Democratic senators challenge Alito to testify before Congress 
  12. Harris: ‘Ridiculous’ to have to say slavery had no benefits
  13. Will Trump inevitably be the GOP nominee? Here’s the case for and against
  14. Katie Britt recovering at home after ‘sudden onset of numbness’ in ...
  15. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  16. Graham warns Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine would be an attack on NATO 
  17. Democrat downplays Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer’s testimony
  18. DeSantis invites Harris to Florida amid fight over history standards 
Load more

Trending Election Stories

DeSantis’s rocky week adds to image of campaign in crisis

Campaign 07/27/23

Tim Scott hits DeSantis on new Florida curriculum: ‘No silver lining in slavery’

Campaign 07/27/23

DeSantis cuts one-third of campaign staff amid effort to reset

Campaign 07/25/23

Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter

Campaign 07/15/23

Burgum’s campaign says he’s qualified for first GOP debate

Campaign 07/25/23