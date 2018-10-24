Kanye West joins event for Democratic mayoral candidate in Chicago

Kanye West, a vocal supporter of President Trump Donald John Trump'Fox & Friends' co-host Kilmeade says he mistakenly made contribution to Trump campaign Five takeaways from Abrams and Kemp's heated debate Rahm Emanuel: Midterms will be 'a blue wave with a red undertow' MORE's, briefly joined Democratic mayoral hopeful Amara Enyia at her event in Chicago on Tuesday.

West said nothing during the event, where he was joined by fellow Chicago musician Chance the Rapper, according to the Associated Press.

West reportedly glanced down at his phone several times during the event and, after roughly five minutes passed, he told Chance "I've got to bounce" before leaving.

Enyia praised West, who donated $73,540 to help her settle fines related to her short-lived 2015 mayoral campaign.

The Democratic mayoral hopeful said she didn't agree with West's support for Trump, but appreciated his assistance.

West has been the center of controversy over his praise for the president and in particular a meeting in the Oval Office earlier this month.

West, wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, praised Trump extensively in front of the press, saying, "I love this guy right here. Let me give this guy a hug."