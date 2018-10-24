Election Countdown: Bomb threats raise new fears about political violence | Texas race becomes ground zero in health care fight | Florida tests Trump's influence | Racial animus moves to forefront in midterm battle | Trump to rally in Wisconsin tonight

This is Election Countdown, The Hill's newsletter from Lisa Hagen (@LA_Hagen) and Max Greenwood (@KMaxGreenwood) that brings you the biggest stories on the campaign trail. We'd love to hear from you, so feel free to reach out to Lisa at LHagen@thehill.com and Max at MGreenwood@thehill.com. with any questions, comments, criticisms or food recommendations (mostly the latter, please). Click here to sign up.

We're 13 days until the 2018 midterm elections and 741 days until the 2020 elections.

Explosive devices targeting Democratic politicians and newsrooms have underscored a recurring theme in the 2018 midterms: political polarization is at an all-time high.

Less than two weeks before the election, the Secret Service found two "potential explosive devices" mailed to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMellman: What I learned from The New York Times A convenient omission? Trump campaign adviser denied collusion to FBI source early on Election Countdown: Two weeks to midterms | Hollywood donors flood Dems with cash | Trump camp to spend over M on midterms | Biden rallies Florida Dems | What to watch in Georgia gov debate MORE at her New York home and former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaBiden jokes about Obama memes: 'Barack did the first friendship bracelet, not me' Slain Saudi columnist upends 'Davos in the Desert' Sanders, Harris set to criss-cross Iowa MORE's Washington, D.C. residence. Meanwhile, CNN's newsroom in the Time-Warner building in Manhattan was evacuated after reports of a suspicious package.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspicious packages were addressed to other Democrats including Rep. Maxine Waters Maxine Moore WatersEx-lawmaker urges Americans to publicly confront officials Pelosi heckled by Miami Republicans, Proud Boys at campaign event Election Countdown: Small-donor donations explode | Russian woman charged with midterm interference | Takeaways from North Dakota Senate debate | O'Rourke gives 'definitive no' to 2020 run | Dems hope Latino voters turn Arizona blue MORE (Calif.) and former Attorney General Eric Holder Eric Himpton HolderBen Shapiro condemns Republicans confronting Nancy Pelosi: ‘Stupid, nasty, and counterproductive’ Trump rebukes Holder, Clinton with 'jobs not mobs' refrain Eric Trump calls out Holder on kicking comments: 'Who says this?' MORE, as well as billionaire philanthropist and Democratic donor George Soros. The Florida office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Deborah (Debbie) Wasserman SchultzHouse Intel votes to release Russia transcripts Live coverage: Senate Judiciary to vote on Kavanaugh confirmation Dems urge Mattis to reject using 0M for border wall MORE (D) was also evacuated because a package sent to Holder used her return address.

The White House and Republican leaders condemned the threats and called for an end to political violence. Speaking at a White House event, Trump, who has previously criticized all of the people targeted this week, denounced the threats "abhorrent" and "egregious" and called for unity.

Democratic leaders, though, slammed Trump's words as "hollow." "Time and time again, the President has condoned physical violence and divided Americans with his words and his actions," Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerManchin wrestles with progressive backlash in West Virginia The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by the Coalition for Affordable Prescription Drugs — Health care a top policy message in fall campaigns McConnell says deficits 'not a Republican problem' MORE (N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiElection Countdown: Two weeks to midterms | Hollywood donors flood Dems with cash | Trump camp to spend over M on midterms | Biden rallies Florida Dems | What to watch in Georgia gov debate Members are unpopular because they're viewed as being out for themselves, says pollster Boulder thrown through McCarthy’s office window MORE (Calif.) said in a joint statement.

Some worry calls for unity may be too late. The attempted bomb attacks come in the final stretch of a midterm year mired by heated rhetoric and finger-pointing by both parties at their opponents.

Democrats largely blame Trump for the polarization in politics and rhetoric that stems from his attacks against political opponents. Meanwhile, Republicans -- and Trump himself -- have cautioned voters ahead of the midterms about a liberal "mob," specifically citing the protests that emerged after the contentious Supreme Court confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael Kavanaugh'Fox & Friends' co-host Kilmeade says he mistakenly made contribution to Trump campaign Rahm Emanuel: Midterms will be 'a blue wave with a red undertow' McConnell after restaurant confrontation: 'I will not be intimidated' MORE.

It's unclear what effect the bomb threats will have on the midterms. But it's unlikely to change the attitudes of the GOP or Democratic bases, who appear more motivated than ever to mobilize for their party's candidates.

Read more from The Hill's Morgan Chalfant about those threats raising new fears.

Wave watch

The race for Rep. Pete Sessions Peter Anderson SessionsElection Countdown: Takeaways from heated Florida governor's debate | DNC chief pushes back on 'blue wave' talk | Manchin faces progressive backlash | Trump heads to Houston rally | Obama in Las Vegas | Signs of huge midterm turnout O'Rourke's rise raises hopes for Texas Dems down ballot Election Countdown: O'Rourke goes on the attack | Takeaways from fiery second Texas Senate debate | Heitkamp apologizes for ad misidentifying abuse victims | Trump Jr. to rally for Manchin challenger | Rick Scott leaves trail to deal with hurricane damage MORE's (R-Texas) suburban swing district has become ground zero for the battle over health care and pre-existing conditions, The Hill's Lisa Hagen reports from north Dallas. Sessions's Democratic opponent Colin Allred has sharpened his attacks on pre-existing conditions and the GOP congressman's numerous votes to repeal ObamaCare. It's a strategy being employed across other swing districts and states as Democrats fight for the House majority. For his part, Sessions is highlighting a non-binding resolution he proposed last month that would give access to affordable health care for those with pre-existing conditions.

In an interview with The Hill, Allred called that resolution a "political stunt," arguing that voters will see it that way. Meanwhile, Sessions lashed out at Allred and Democrats' for their "shameless attacks" regarding pre-existing conditions. The GOP congressman went further by arguing that Democrats will hurt economic progress by implementing "Medicare for All."

Race has moved to the forefront in a number of campaigns in this year's midterm elections that rivals that of past cycles, The Hill's Reid Wilson reports. There've been more blatant overtures of racial animus and strategists on both sides of the aisle link that to Trump. One example in California: GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter Duncan Duane HunterBen and Jerry cut TV ads for 5 Dem hopefuls who exemplify company's 'values': report Juan Williams: GOP plays the bigotry card in midterms Dem candidate announces Ben & Jerry's flavor: Ammar-etto American Dream MORE accused his Democratic challenger Ammar Campa-Najjar, who is of Mexican and Palestinian descent, of "working to infiltrate" Congress. And in Florida's governor race, Republican Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisCNN uses Gillum's swipe at Fox News in new promo Poll: Gillum holds 4-point lead over DeSantis in Florida governor's race Records contradict Gillum, show undercover FBI agents gave him 'Hamilton' tickets MORE said after the August primaries that Democrat Andrew Gillum, who's black, would "monkey" up the state's economy.

Senate showdown

Trump's political influence is being tested in Florida, a perennial swing state that narrowly went for the president in 2016. Key races in the Sunshine State will serve as an early referendum on the president's standing, specifically in the nationally watched Senate and governor's races. The Hill's Max Greenwood dives into Florida's political landscape from Orlando.

Trump claimed Wednesday in a tweet that GOP candidates would "totally protect people with pre-existing conditions," trying to provide some cover for Republicans who voted to repeal ObamaCare. Republicans have been trying to show that they support protections for those with pre-existing conditions as they weather repeated attacks from Democrats on ObamaCare repeal. It's become a prominent issue in this cycle's top Senate races, where Republicans are looking to protect their slim 51-49 majority.

Survey says…

SHOCK POLL out of South Dakota: Rep. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemWomen candidates set nationwide records The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — 2020 hopefuls lead the charge against Kavanaugh Sunday shows preview: Trump stokes intel feud over clearances MORE (R-S.D.) and Democratic challenger Billie Sutton are tied just two weeks before the state's gubernatorial election, according to the Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy poll commissioned by the Argus Leader and KELO TV. Both candidates each won support from 45 percent of likely voters, with 9 percent still undecided.

Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerElection Countdown: Two weeks to midterms | Hollywood donors flood Dems with cash | Trump camp to spend over M on midterms | Biden rallies Florida Dems | What to watch in Georgia gov debate GOP-affiliated voters outperforming Democrats in key states’ early voting: report Democrats slide in battle for Senate MORE (R-Nev.) continues to widen his lead against Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenElection Countdown: Two weeks to midterms | Hollywood donors flood Dems with cash | Trump camp to spend over M on midterms | Biden rallies Florida Dems | What to watch in Georgia gov debate GOP-affiliated voters outperforming Democrats in key states’ early voting: report Trump says Heller won lone Nevada Senate debate: 'He beat her very badly' MORE (D-Nev.) in the only Senate race where a GOP senator is running for reelection in a state won by Hillary Clinton in 2016. Heller leads Rosen by 6 points, 47 to 41 percent, in a new Ipsos poll on Wednesday.

An Ipsos poll released Wednesday gives Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzArtist unveils mural of 'superhero' Beto O'Rourke in Austin Hillicon Valley: Experts see failure to confront election interference | Twitter suspends more Infowars accounts | Yahoo to pay M in damages over breach | Amazon pitched facial recognition tech to ICE Election Countdown: Two weeks to midterms | Hollywood donors flood Dems with cash | Trump camp to spend over M on midterms | Biden rallies Florida Dems | What to watch in Georgia gov debate MORE (R-Texas) a 5-point lead over Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeHillicon Valley: Experts see failure to confront election interference | Twitter suspends more Infowars accounts | Yahoo to pay M in damages over breach | Amazon pitched facial recognition tech to ICE Election Countdown: Two weeks to midterms | Hollywood donors flood Dems with cash | Trump camp to spend over M on midterms | Biden rallies Florida Dems | What to watch in Georgia gov debate Cruz jokes about locking up Beto O'Rourke in 'double-occupancy cell' with Clinton MORE (D-Texas). This result comes even as 52 percent of Texans say they are motivated to support a candidate who would oppose Trump. Trump threw his support behind Cruz at a rally with this week, calling him "beautiful Cruz" in a change of tone.

Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonOvernight Health Care — Presented by Purdue Pharma — Major e-cig maker Juul boosts lobbying by 400 percent | HHS chief says overdose deaths have leveled off | Scott defends health care record in Florida Senate race Election Countdown: Two weeks to midterms | Hollywood donors flood Dems with cash | Trump camp to spend over M on midterms | Biden rallies Florida Dems | What to watch in Georgia gov debate Poll: Scott holds narrow lead over Nelson in Florida Senate race MORE (D-Fla.) leads Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) by 4 points, according to a new Gravis Marketing poll. Six percent of likely voters remain undecided about their choice.

Sen. Bob Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezTrump lowers refugee goal to 30,000, he must meet it Blame Senate, not FBI, for Kavanaugh travesty Dems urge tech companies to remove 3D-gun blueprints MORE (D-N.J.) holds a 5-point lead over GOP challenger Bob Hugin in New Jersey's Senate race, a Rutgers University Eagleton Institute of Politics poll released Wednesday finds. Menendez, who was embroiled in a corruption case, has been seeing low enthusiasm. The trial ended in a hung jury and federal prosecutors later dropped the charges. Only 29 percent of Menendez supporters said they were "very enthusiastic" about voting for him.

A new Monmouth University poll gives Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Dana Tyrone RohrabacherPoll: Rohrabacher holds slim lead in reelection bid Midterms in 2018 become most expensive in history Dems target small cluster of states in battle for House MORE (D-Calif.) a 2-point lead over Democratic challenger Harley Rouda. This year's election has proven to be the toughest for the 15-term congressman. In July, Rohrabacher trailed his opponent by two points. However, with increasing approval of Trump and immigration a top concern in California's 48th district, the race seems to have slightly tipped in Rohrabacher's favor.

Paper chase

The Republican National Committee announced it will spend an additional $25 million, for a total of $275 million, on the 2018 midterm elections. That new spending includes: $10 million on digital get-out-the-vote efforts, $3 million on a texting program, and $3.5 million transferred to both the Republicans' House and Senate committees.

Priorities USA Action, the largest Democratic super PAC, launched a $2 million national TV ad buy linking Republicans to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell after restaurant confrontation: 'I will not be intimidated' Members are unpopular because they're viewed as being out for themselves, says pollster Russian cyberattacks are the real threat to the US, not a migrant caravan MORE's (Ky.) recent comments where he said entitlements were driving the national debt.

What we're watching for

Campaign trail:

--Oct. 26: Former President Obama will campaign in Wisconsin for gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers, Sen. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinElection Countdown: Two weeks to midterms | Hollywood donors flood Dems with cash | Trump camp to spend over M on midterms | Biden rallies Florida Dems | What to watch in Georgia gov debate Election Countdown: Takeaways from heated Florida governor's debate | DNC chief pushes back on 'blue wave' talk | Manchin faces progressive backlash | Trump heads to Houston rally | Obama in Las Vegas | Signs of huge midterm turnout Obama to campaign for Dems in Wisconsin MORE (D-Wis.) and other Democrats running down ballot. He'll also hold a rally in Detroit. Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Health Care — Presented by Purdue Pharma — Major e-cig maker Juul boosts lobbying by 400 percent | HHS chief says overdose deaths have leveled off | Scott defends health care record in Florida Senate race Election Countdown: Two weeks to midterms | Hollywood donors flood Dems with cash | Trump camp to spend over M on midterms | Biden rallies Florida Dems | What to watch in Georgia gov debate Is Warren the populist to beat Trump? MORE (I-Vt.) will continue to hold rallies around the country, with his next stop in California. He'll hold a rally with Democrat Mike Levin, who's running for retiring GOP Rep. Darrell Issa Darrell Edward IssaMidterms in 2018 become most expensive in history Dems target small cluster of states in battle for House Painting of Trump with past GOP presidents hung up in White House MORE's seat in California's 49th district.

--Oct. 27: Sanders will then travel up north for another California rally with Rep. Barbara Lee Barbara Jean LeeWorking together to improve diversity and inclusion The Hill's Morning Report — How will the Kavanaugh saga impact the midterms? Live coverage: Senate Judiciary to vote on Kavanaugh confirmation MORE (D-Calif.) in Berkeley. Lee doesn't face a competitive reelection race.

Trump rallies:

--Oct. 24 in Mosinee, Wis.

--Oct. 26 in Charlotte, N.C.

--Oct. 27 in Murphysboro, Ill.

Debates: (All ET)

--Oct. 24: Florida gubernatorial debate at 7 p.m.; New Jersey Senate debate at 8 p.m.

--Oct. 26: North Dakota Senate debate at 8 p.m.

Odds and ends

A debate on Tuesday between Georgia gubernatorial candidates Stacey Abrams (D), Brian Kemp (R) and Libertarian Ted Metz, was marked by hot-button issues, personal attacks and allegations of voter suppression. Read the five debate takeaways from The Hill's Rebecca Kheel and Emily Birnbaum.

The Hill's Reid Wilson reports breaks down the reason for Trump's visit to a rural town in Wisconsin, pointing to Republicans' concerns about turnout when it comes to Gov. Scott Walker's reelection race.

In an op-ed for The Hill, former Rep. Steve Israel Steven (Steve) J. IsraelDems divided over Pelosi's 'transitional' Speaker pitch Michael Avenatti, please go away Election Countdown: Florida candidates face new test from hurricane | GOP optimistic about expanding Senate majority | Top-tier Dems start heading to Iowa | Bloomberg rejoins Dems | Trump heads to Pennsylvania rally MORE (N.Y.), who previously served as chairman of the House Democrats' campaign arm, explored how Dems can counter fear that he believes has been stoked by Republicans, specifically pointing to rhetoric over the migrant caravan.