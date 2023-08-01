Biden, Trump deadlocked in hypothetical match-up: poll

President Biden and former President Trump are deadlocked in a hypothetical 2024 match-up, according to a new poll released on Tuesday.

The New York Times/Siena College poll found that 43 percent of registered voters said they would support Biden in a 2024 rematch, while another 43 percent said they would back Trump in such a contest.

Both the sitting president and former president appear likely to secure their respective parties’ nominations.

Biden continues to hold a substantial lead over two long-shot Democratic candidates, with 64 percent of Democratic voters in the poll saying they would support the president in the primary. Another 13 percent said they would back anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., while 10 percent said they would cast their ballot for self-help author Marianne Williamson.

However, half of Democratic primary voters also said they would prefer their party nominate someone other than Biden as their 2024 presidential candidate, while 45 percent said the party should renominate the president.

Among those who want a candidate other than Biden, 39 percent pointed to his age as the most important reason for their opinion, the poll found.

In polling among Republican primary voters released on Monday, Trump was leading his closest competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by 37 points. While 54 percent of GOP voters said they would support the former president, 17 percent said they would back the Florida governor in the primary.

The New York Times/Siena College poll was conducted July 23-27 with 1,329 registered voters and had a margin of error of 3.67 percentage points.