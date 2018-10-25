GOP House candidate receives letter threatening his children

A Republican candidate running for Congress in New Jersey shared a photo of a letter he received that threatened his children and called on him to drop out of the race

Jay Webber, a North Jersey state assemblyman, shared a photo of the letter on Twitter, as well as a photo of a cut-up campaign sign that was apparently delivered with the note.

“What the f— is wrong with you… you scumbag?” the letter reads. “You BETTER hope that you don’t win! Or else. How many kids do you have… 7? Unlucky 7.”

“This is what we think of you. Time to get out of politics!”

Criticizing a candidate on the issues is part of politics. Threatening my children is not. We are thankful for the support of law enforcement as we work to find whoever is behind this gutless act. We will not be intimidated as we work to make #NJ11 better for everyone. pic.twitter.com/nmVRuV9ATH — Jay Webber (@JayWebberNJ) October 24, 2018

“Criticizing a candidate on the issues is part of politics,” Webber wrote. “Threatening my children is not. We are thankful for the support of law enforcement as we work to find whoever is behind this gutless act.”

“We will not be intimidated as we work to make #NJ11 better for everyone,” he added.

Webber shared the photo on the same day that several explosive devices were sent to prominent Democratic figures and news organizations, including the Obamas, the Clintons and CNN’s building in New York. Authorities are investigating those packages.

Webber’s campaign told Politico that the sign and letter were delivered to his place of business.

Webber is running to replace GOP Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen Rodney Procter FrelinghuysenElection Countdown: Two weeks to midterms | Hollywood donors flood Dems with cash | Trump camp to spend over M on midterms | Biden rallies Florida Dems | What to watch in Georgia gov debate Trump to fundraise for 3 Republicans running for open seats: report Election Countdown: Florida Senate fight resumes after hurricane | Cruz softens ObamaCare attacks | GOP worries Trump will lose suburban women | Latest Senate polls | Rep. Dave Brat gets Trump's 'total endorsement' | Dem candidates raise record B MORE, who is retiring. He is facing Democrat Mikie Sherrill. RealClearPolitics has rated the race as leaning Democrat.

Sherrill condemned the threatening letter to Webber in a statement, according to Politico.

“This is absolutely appalling,” she said. “No one who decides to run for public office should feel that, by doing so, they are putting their family in danger.”