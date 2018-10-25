Woman holds 'Fake News Fake Bombs' sign outside Florida governors debate

A woman was photographed holding a sign that read "Democrats Fake News Fake Bombs" outside the Broward College building hosting Florida's gubernatorial debate on Wednesday.

The photo, first shared on Twitter by Florida Democratic Party spokesman Kevin Donohoe, shows a woman in what appears to be a DeSantis campaign shirt, holding the sign.

DeSantis supporters carrying signs that say “fake news, fake bombs” outside tonight’s debate. #flgov #flapol pic.twitter.com/XDHpqkraEX

— Kevin Donohoe (@kevinsidonohoe) October 24, 2018

Earlier on Wednesday, a series of pipe bombs were discovered after having been addressed to CNN and a number of prominent Democrats, including former President Obama and former President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonTrump places blame after bomb threats Timeline: Bomb threats jolt nation Biden on bomb threats: 'This ugliness has to end' MORE and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSarah Sanders responds to CNN chief's criticism after bomb scare: 'You chose to attack and divide' Five takeaways from Menendez, Hugin's first and only debate Law enforcement looking into potentially suspicious package addressed to Biden: report MORE, the Democratic nominee for president in 2016.

President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump appears to remind president to sign opioid bill before leaving room Sarah Sanders responds to CNN chief's criticism after bomb scare: 'You chose to attack and divide' Five takeaways from Menendez, Hugin's first and only debate MORE and lawmakers from both parties have condemned the attempted attacks, and federal and state authorities are investigating the matter. Another, similar device was found on Thursday morning at a building housing a production company owned by the actor Robert De Niro.

The sign appeared to reference conspiracy theories that have quickly circulated on social media among some on the right. Those theories suggest the bombs were "false flags" and meant to change the political conversation in a way that would hurt Trump and Republicans ahead of the midterm elections, which are less than two weeks away.

All of the people who the bombs were addressed to are prominent critics of Trump who have been frequent targets of his barbs.

Radio host Rush Limbaugh suggested that a “Democratic operative” was behind the packages, because "Republicans just don't do this kind of thing.’

Several pro-Trump media personalities pushed the “false flag” theories on social media.

“From the Haymarket riot to the Unibomber [sic], bombs are a liberal tactic,” Ann Coulter tweeted.

Conservative writer Ben Shapiro condemned the “false flag” theories: "If your first reaction to some evil person sending bombs to a variety of politicians on one side of the aisle is 'FALSE FLAG,' you are officially deranged.”

Critics of Trump, including Democratic leaders of Congress, have blamed his repeated attacks on the media and political opponents.

Speaking at a rally in Wisconsin, Trump condemned the pipe bombs and called for "all sides to come together in peace and harmony." But he also didn't mention those targeted by the bombs, and put blame on the media and his political opponents for the political environment.

The DeSantis campaign did not immediately respond to request for comment from The Hill.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo in a statement called on DeSantis to apologize for the supporters’ sign.