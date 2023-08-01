trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Rep Tom Tiffany opts against running against Baldwin in Wisconsin Senate race

by Caroline Vakil - 08/01/23 10:30 AM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 08/01/23 10:30 AM ET
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) leaves a closed-door House Republican conference meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) announced Tuesday that he’s opting against running in Wisconsin’s Senate race against Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), becoming the second Republican to decide against running.

“After talking with my family, I have decided to run for reelection in Wisconsin’s Seventh District. While Tammy Baldwin is vulnerable due to her record as a rubber stamp for President Biden, I can make the greatest impact continuing to serve the great people of Wisconsin in the House of Representatives,” Tiffany said in a statement.

“America and Wisconsin can do better than the current status quo. I look forward to working with our nominees for President and U.S. Senate to turn Wisconsin red in 2024,” he added.

The news of Tiffany’s announcement was first reported by The Northwoods River News

The development is a blow to Senate Republicans who have been looking to recruit a challenger to Baldwin next fall, coming one month after Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) also opted against running for the Senate seat.

The overall Senate map should favor Republicans, given that Democrats are defending twice as many seats next fall as the GOP. 

Senate Republicans have been able to land some of their top recruits to run in other competitive states, including retired Army Capt. Sam Brown in Nevada, former Navy SEAL officer Tim Sheehy in Montana and Gov. Jim Justice in West Virginia. 

Tags Jim Justice Joe Biden Tammy Baldwin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  2. Who’s buying up land around major Air Force base in California? ‘We have no ...
  3. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  4. Looming Trump Jan. 6 indictment could come Tuesday
  5. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  6. Trump indictment watch: live updates
  7. High school boys are trending conservative
  8. Cornel West bid prompts worries from progressives: ‘I just wish he wasn’t ...
  9. Devon Archer debate focuses on Hunter Biden ‘illusion of access’
  10. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  11. Katie Britt recovering at home after ‘sudden onset of numbness’ in ...
  12. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  13. Tuberville blasts Biden’s Space Command decision: ‘This is absolutely not ...
  14. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  15. Erratic, irrational and unconstrained: What a second Trump term would mean for ...
  16. Georgia prosecutor reports racist threats, abuse over Trump election ...
  17. More Republicans in new poll say Trump committed ‘serious’ crimes
  18. DeSantis says ‘we didn’t pick the fight’ on Florida slavery curriculum
Load more

Trending Election Stories

DeSantis’s rocky week adds to image of campaign in crisis

Campaign 07/27/23

Tim Scott hits DeSantis on new Florida curriculum: ‘No silver lining in slavery’

Campaign 07/27/23

DeSantis cuts one-third of campaign staff amid effort to reset

Campaign 07/25/23

Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter

Campaign 07/15/23

Burgum’s campaign says he’s qualified for first GOP debate

Campaign 07/25/23