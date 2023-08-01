Rep Tom Tiffany opts against running against Baldwin in Wisconsin Senate race

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) announced Tuesday that he’s opting against running in Wisconsin’s Senate race against Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), becoming the second Republican to decide against running.

“After talking with my family, I have decided to run for reelection in Wisconsin’s Seventh District. While Tammy Baldwin is vulnerable due to her record as a rubber stamp for President Biden, I can make the greatest impact continuing to serve the great people of Wisconsin in the House of Representatives,” Tiffany said in a statement.

“America and Wisconsin can do better than the current status quo. I look forward to working with our nominees for President and U.S. Senate to turn Wisconsin red in 2024,” he added.

The news of Tiffany’s announcement was first reported by The Northwoods River News.

The development is a blow to Senate Republicans who have been looking to recruit a challenger to Baldwin next fall, coming one month after Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) also opted against running for the Senate seat.

The overall Senate map should favor Republicans, given that Democrats are defending twice as many seats next fall as the GOP.

Senate Republicans have been able to land some of their top recruits to run in other competitive states, including retired Army Capt. Sam Brown in Nevada, former Navy SEAL officer Tim Sheehy in Montana and Gov. Jim Justice in West Virginia.