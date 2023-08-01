trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

DeSantis says he’d weigh national TikTok ban if elected

by Julia Shapero - 08/01/23 10:39 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 08/01/23 10:39 AM ET
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet at the Hotel Charitone, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Chariton, Iowa.
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergal
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet at the Hotel Charitone, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Chariton, Iowa.

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said he would consider a national TikTok ban if elected, amid bipartisan security concerns about the Chinese-owned video sharing app.

“I am inclined to not want TikTok in the United States,” the Florida governor told The Wall Street Journal. “I think it’s creating a security vulnerability for us. I think they are mining a lot of data.”

However, he emphasized that he would stop short of instituting something like the RESTRICT Act. The bipartisan legislation, introduced in March, seeks to give the federal government more power to regulate and ban technology linked to foreign adversaries, such as TikTok.

“At the end of the day, I don’t want big brother to be getting into everybody’s apps,” DeSantis told the Journal. “It’s about vulnerabilities to our country.”

The Florida governor signed a bill barring the use of TikTok on government and school servers and devices in the Sunshine State earlier this year, as part of a slate of legislation aimed at “curbing the influence” of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in Florida.  

“We think whatever utility that these applications have is clearly outweighed by the benefit that the CCP gets from data mining and being able to collect information,” DeSantis said at a press conference in May about the new legislation.

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 presidential election Ron DeSantis TikTok TikTok ban

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  2. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  3. Looming Trump Jan. 6 indictment could come Tuesday
  4. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  5. Trump indictment watch: live updates
  6. Who’s buying up land around major Air Force base in California? ‘We have no ...
  7. High school boys are trending conservative
  8. Devon Archer debate focuses on Hunter Biden ‘illusion of access’
  9. Cornel West bid prompts worries from progressives: ‘I just wish he wasn’t ...
  10. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  11. Tuberville blasts Biden’s Space Command decision: ‘This is absolutely not ...
  12. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  13. Katie Britt recovering at home after ‘sudden onset of numbness’ in ...
  14. More Republicans in new poll say Trump committed ‘serious’ crimes
  15. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  16. Erratic, irrational and unconstrained: What a second Trump term would mean for ...
  17. Georgia prosecutor reports racist threats, abuse over Trump election ...
  18. DeSantis says ‘we didn’t pick the fight’ on Florida slavery curriculum
Load more