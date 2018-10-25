Dallas Morning News endorses Beto O’Rourke

The Dallas Morning News on Thursday endorsed Democrat Beto O’Rourke in his Senate race against incumbent GOP Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzElection Countdown: Bomb threats raise new fears about political violence | Texas race becomes ground zero in health care fight | Florida tests Trump's influence | Racial animus moves to forefront in midterm battle | Trump to rally in Wisconsin tonight Cruz blames Waters, Booker for 'actively encouraging' political divide GOP lawmakers condemn attempted attacks on Democrats MORE.

“The pivotal issue before our country is public leadership, and here we believe O’Rourke’s tone aligns with what is required now,” the editorial board wrote. “This inclusive and hopeful tone, along with O’Rourke’s approach of starting with shared principles and working toward solutions, offset any policy differences we have with him.”

The editorial praised O’Rourke’s “demeanor,” and endorsed a number of his policy stances, including rejoining the Paris climate accord, support for renewable energy in Texas and opposition to President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump appears to remind president to sign opioid bill before leaving room Sarah Sanders responds to CNN chief's criticism after bomb scare: 'You chose to attack and divide' Five takeaways from Menendez, Hugin's first and only debate MORE’s proposed border wall.

The Dallas Morning News wrote that while they align with Cruz on many issues, such as economic policy and job creation, the senator is a “cutting figure.”

“There is a set of principles we would like to restore in domestic politics that starts with building political bridges,” the board wrote, and described his “camaraderie” with political opponents as an “antidote to … political poison.”

“In the divisive times in which we live, we believe that tone and leadership are the top issues with which to judge these candidates' tenures in office,” the board wrote.“ So we’re placing a bet on Beto.

In 2012, the paper also endorsed Cruz's previous Senate opponent, Paul Sadler (D), but backed Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyRomney on suspicious packages: 'Hate acts follow hate speech' Trump trip to rural Wisconsin highlights GOP’s turnout concern Poll: Support growing for Utah's Medicaid expansion ballot measure MORE in that same year.

The endorsement comes a week after the Houston Chronicle also endorsed O’Rourke. The Chronicle previously endorsed Cruz in his 2012 run.

Recent polls have shown Cruz with an edge over the Democratic rising star in the closely-watched race. Texas has not elected a Democrat to the Senate in decades. The nonpartisan Cook Political report has rated the race a "toss-up."

The RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Cruz with a 7 point lead.