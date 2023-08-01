trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump ad compares Biden to ‘corrupt third-world dictator’

by Julia Mueller - 08/01/23 11:13 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 08/01/23 11:13 AM ET
AP Photo/John Locher/Susan Walsh

A new ad for former President Trump’s 2024 campaign compares President Biden to a “corrupt third-world dictator” and shrugs off the various investigations Trump faces as politically motivated.

“Acting just like a corrupt, third-world dictator, Biden has unleashed a cadre of unscrupulous government bureaucrats he controls to act like rabid wolves and attack his greatest threats,” the ad’s narrator says.

The video also pitches the various investigations Trump now faces as political attacks, accusing Biden of “launching one of the greatest witch hunts in history.” 

The video then shows images of Justice Department (DOJ) special counsel Jack Smith, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) and Georgia’s Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D).

Smith was selected to lead DOJ probes into Trump’s document handling and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 election results — the first of which led to 37 federal criminal charges — and James is bringing a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against Trump, his three adult children and his business entities. Bragg helmed the investigation that led to 34 criminal charges of falsifying business records, and Willis is leading a probe into election interference attempts in Georgia, which could lead to further charges for the former president later this month.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the various charges against him and repeatedly dismissed the cases he faces are politically motivated as he runs for another four years in the White House in 2024.

The ad also quotes the headline of an NBC News article that “Trump’s GOP lead grows after latest indictment.” Trump lost his reelection bid in 2020 to President Biden, who is also running for a second White House term.

Trump and Biden both appear as the 2024 front-runner in their respective party fields, setting up for a possible rematch of their 2020 contest.

Tags 2024 presidential election ad Alvin Bragg attack ad Donald Trump Fani Willis Jack Smith Joe Biden Letitia James Trump indictments

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  2. Who’s buying up land around major Air Force base in California? ‘We have no ...
  3. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  4. Looming Trump Jan. 6 indictment could come Tuesday
  5. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  6. Trump indictment watch: live updates
  7. High school boys are trending conservative
  8. Cornel West bid prompts worries from progressives: ‘I just wish he wasn’t ...
  9. Devon Archer debate focuses on Hunter Biden ‘illusion of access’
  10. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  11. Katie Britt recovering at home after ‘sudden onset of numbness’ in ...
  12. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  13. Tuberville blasts Biden’s Space Command decision: ‘This is absolutely not ...
  14. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  15. Erratic, irrational and unconstrained: What a second Trump term would mean for ...
  16. Georgia prosecutor reports racist threats, abuse over Trump election ...
  17. More Republicans in new poll say Trump committed ‘serious’ crimes
  18. DeSantis says ‘we didn’t pick the fight’ on Florida slavery curriculum
Load more

Trending Election Stories

DeSantis’s rocky week adds to image of campaign in crisis

Campaign 07/27/23

Tim Scott hits DeSantis on new Florida curriculum: ‘No silver lining in slavery’

Campaign 07/27/23

DeSantis cuts one-third of campaign staff amid effort to reset

Campaign 07/25/23

Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter

Campaign 07/15/23

Burgum’s campaign says he’s qualified for first GOP debate

Campaign 07/25/23