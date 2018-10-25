Poll: GOP challenger cuts Stabenow's lead to single digits in Michigan

Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowTrailing GOP Senate candidate invokes opponent's underdog victory in fundraising push Election Countdown: Dems outraise GOP in final stretch | 2018 midterms already most expensive in history | What to watch in second Cruz-O'Rourke debate | Trump raises 0M for reelection | Why Dems fear Avenatti's approach Republican Senate candidate apologizes after swastika spotted in campaign ad MORE (D) now holds just a single-digit lead over her GOP challenger in a poll released Thursday that just last month showed her ahead by more than 20 points.

An EPIC-MRA survey commissioned by the Detroit Free Press found that Stabenow now leads John James (R), an Army veteran and first-time political candidate, by 7 points.

James previously trailed by 23 points in the poll, which was in line with others from the race that mostly show Stabenow with a double-digit lead. Just two polls recorded by RealClearPolitics over the course of the Michigan campaign show a single-digit gap between the two, and the average lead for Stabenow on the polling site sits at 10.7 points.

According to the most recent poll, James's surge is attributed to a rise in President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump appears to remind president to sign opioid bill before leaving room Sarah Sanders responds to CNN chief's criticism after bomb scare: 'You chose to attack and divide' Five takeaways from Menendez, Hugin's first and only debate MORE's approval ratings in the state as well as increased Republican voter enthusiasm in recent days following the successful confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughElection Countdown: Bomb threats raise new fears about political violence | Texas race becomes ground zero in health care fight | Florida tests Trump's influence | Racial animus moves to forefront in midterm battle | Trump to rally in Wisconsin tonight Women more comfortable speaking on elections, says pollster Bombs targeting Dems raise new fears MORE to the Supreme Court.

James issued a call for fundraising this week that referenced his opponent's own come-from-behind victory in 2000 to convince voters that he still remains a serious challenger.

"14 days out in 2000 -> @Stabenow was down 14 & won," James tweeted on Tuesday. "14 days out in 2018 -> We’re 7 points away & closing in quickly! Donate NOW to help us keep SURGING in the polls!"

The EPIC-MRA poll released Thursday contacted 600 likely 2018 midterm voters between Oct 18-23, and contains a margin of error of 4 percentage points.