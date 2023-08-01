trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Haley super PAC launching first ad of 2024 campaign cycle

by Julia Mueller - 08/01/23 12:43 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 08/01/23 12:43 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley
Greg Nash
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

The super PAC supporting presidential candidate Nikki Haley launched its first ad of the 2024 campaign cycle Tuesday, highlighting the former United Nations ambassador’s tough stance on China.

“Communist China won’t just lose. Like the Soviet Union before it, Communist China will end up on the ash heap of history,” Haley says in a clip featured in the 30-second ad shared by SFA Fund Inc., the super PAC backing the former South Carolina governor’s 2024 bid.

“While other presidential hopefuls shy away from taking a stance on Chinese oppression, Haley continues the fight to put America first,” Haley’s campaign said in an accompanying release. 

The PAC has placed a $6.2 million ad buy in New Hampshire and a $7 million ad buy in Iowa, a spokesperson told The Hill. 

The ad is set to run across broadcast, cable and digital streaming services in the two early primary states over the next nine weeks.

The campaign’s first television ad of the 2024 cycle comes nearly six months after Haley became the first big-name Republican to get in the Republican primary race against former President Trump, under whom Haley served as former U.N. ambassador. 

“Unlike other political leaders, Nikki Haley understands that China’s growing influence poses a monumental threat to the United States. Whether it’s a farmer impacted by dubious Chinese trading practices, businesses worried about hacks, or balloons spying on our servicemen and women, Americans can count on Nikki Haley to have their back,” said SFA lead strategist Mark Harris.

Haley is among the GOP presidential hopefuls expected to join the first primary debate in Milwaukee later this month.

Haley has polled at 4 percent in the latest two Morning Consult surveys of the GOP field. Last month, she shrugged off a Fox News survey that showed her with 3 percent and Trump in the lead with 56 percent, saying “national polls just don’t matter right now.”

Tags 2024 presidential election ad Mark Harris Nikki Haley Nikki Haley

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  2. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  3. Looming Trump Jan. 6 indictment could come Tuesday
  4. Trump indictment watch: live updates
  5. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  6. Who’s buying up land around major Air Force base in California? ‘We have no ...
  7. High school boys are trending conservative
  8. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  9. More Republicans in new poll say Trump committed ‘serious’ crimes
  10. Devon Archer debate focuses on Hunter Biden ‘illusion of access’
  11. Tuberville blasts Biden’s Space Command decision: ‘This is absolutely not ...
  12. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  13. Henrietta Lacks family settles suit over use of cells taken without consent
  14. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  15. Cornel West bid prompts worries from progressives: ‘I just wish he wasn’t ...
  16. Grand jury convenes in Trump case: Here’s how grand juries work
  17. Georgia prosecutor reports racist threats, abuse over Trump election ...
  18. Katie Britt recovering at home after ‘sudden onset of numbness’ in ...
Load more