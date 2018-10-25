Man arrested for allegedly harassing campaign worker during early voting

Police in North Carolina have arrested a man who allegedly harassed and yelled racial slurs at a black campaign worker in Charlotte.

According to WBTV in Charlotte, authorities said 28-year-old Jason Donald Wayne approached the Republican campaign worker at an early-voting site.

The alleged victim said that he saw Wayne, who was armed, taking photos of the polling location from the parking lot, according to the police report.

The campaign worker told police that Wayne approached him and yelled racial slurs, including the N-word, and showed him a handgun in a holster, though he did not attempt to remove the gun.

Police said that Wayne, whom they located and arrested late Wednesday night, was carrying a BB gun at the time of arrest.

The alleged assailant was charged with "going armed to the terror of the people, ethnic intimidation, communicating threats and disorderly conduct," according to WBTV. He was reportedly accompanied by two other individuals, who have not been charged.

The North Carolina GOP condemned the alleged incident in a statement to WBTV.