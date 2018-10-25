Poll: GOP incumbent Comstock down 13 points in Virginia House race

Incumbent Rep. Barbara Comstock Barbara Jean ComstockOne Dem hopeful in Virginia won’t stop talking about Trump — another barely mentions him Elizabeth Warren’s DNA test sounds more like ‘identity theft’ The Memo: Trump chats up media ahead of midterms MORE (R-Va.) is down 13 points among likely voters compared to Democratic challenger, Jennifer Wexton, according to a new Washington Post-Schar School poll.

Among likely voters, 56 percent of those surveyed said they supported Wexton, while 43 percent said the same of Comstock.

Comstock, a two-term incumbent, has tried to distance herself from President Trump in a district that the then-presidential candidate lost by 10 points in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wexton, in turn, has pummeled Comstock with ads linking her to the president. In one, Comstock is referred to as "Barbara Trump-stock."

A majority of those surveyed in Virginia's 10th Congressional District said they had an unfavorable impression of the GOP, with 60 percent saying they had negative views of the party, compared to 40 percent who said they had a favorable outlook.

Forty-eight percent of voters in the district said they viewed Democrats unfavorably, while 52 percent said the opposite.

The poll was conducted in the field from Oct. 15-21 of only 430 likely voters, who had already participated in an earlier Post-Schar joint survey. This poll had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 6.5 points.

The Cook Political Report has labeled the race "lean Democratic."