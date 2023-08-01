Bannon says Trump-RFK Jr. ticket would win in ‘massive landslide’

Steve Bannon suggested Sunday that a presidential ticket with former President Trump (R) as president and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (D) as vice president could result in “a massive landslide.”

On an episode of “Bannon’s War Room,” the longtime Trump ally predicted the former president, if he gets through the mounting legal issues he faces, could win in the general election with RFK Jr. as his running mate.

“We stay maniacally focused in the general — particularly as, remember, the firestorm of the lawfare will start next spring with him,” Bannon said on the podcast, referring to Trump. “If you can walk through that, which you can do — you can walk through that fire … and I think get 55 percent or more of the country.”

Bannon continued: “If somehow it worked out [that] you could get Kennedy as a running mate — and I don’t know, that is far from even technically can happen because of the structure of the Democratic and Republican parties and ballot access and all that — you could get 60 percent or higher in the country and win a massive landslide.”

Kennedy is running as a Democratic presidential candidate but has gained favor mostly with conservatives. In a recent poll conducted by Quinnipiac University, Kennedy’s favorability among Republicans continued to be high, with likely GOP voters favoring him by more than a 2-to-1 margin.

Kennedy’s favorability among Democrats, however, was the opposite and continues to drop, according to the poll. Likely Democratic voters had an unfavorable opinion of him, by a more than 2-to-1 margin. His net favorability among Democrats is negative 26 points, which is down from a net negative 15 points one month prior.

Kennedy, who has at times come under fire for promoting conspiracy theories championed by the far-right, has been floated as a possible vice presidential pick for Trump in the past.

Roger Stone, another Trump ally, called a potential Trump-RFK ticket a “dream ticket” back in April.