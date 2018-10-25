Kansas election officials investigating texts claiming to be from Trump

Kansas election officials are investigating texts claiming to be from President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump appears to remind president to sign opioid bill before leaving room Sarah Sanders responds to CNN chief's criticism after bomb scare: 'You chose to attack and divide' Five takeaways from Menendez, Hugin's first and only debate MORE sent to Kansas voters this week, The Associated Press reported.

A pair of texts sent to Kansas cell phones reminds people to "vote for Pres. Trump's allies."

The first text reads, "Your absentee ballot is ready. Remember to vote for Pres. Trump's allies." The follow-up message says, "This is President Trump. Your early vote has NOT been RECORDED on Kansas's roster. I need you to vote GOP."

The message then encourages the recipient to "confirm your polling place," linking to a GOP voter registration page paid for by the Republican National Committee (RNC).

State Elections Director Bryan Caskey told the AP that the secretary of state's office has received between 50 and 60 calls from concerned voters in response to the texts.

The ordeal has prompted Democrats to renew calls for Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R) to step aside from administering elections in November, the AP reported.

Kobach, a fervent Trump ally, is running for governor in a tight race against Democratic state Sen. Laura Kelly.

The Kansas secretary of state's spokeswoman, Danedri Herbert, told the AP that Kobach does not intend to step down.

Kansas Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley (D) and Kansas House Minority Leader Jim Ward (D) during a news conference said they are concerned the texts are confusing voters.

They sent an open records request on Thursday to Kobach, asking him to turn over all communciations between himself, his employees and county election officials since August.

"We're not trying to cause chaos. We're trying to make sure they know we're watching and we're not going to let them steal an election, OK?" Ward said. "This is an incredibly close election and any mistake or any action that diminishes or suppresses the vote could swing an election."

Kansas Republican Party Chairman Kelly Arnold told the AP he believes the Republican National Committee (RNC) sent out the texts as part of a get-out-the-vote effort.

The RNC did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.