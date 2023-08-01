Caitlyn Jenner criticizes DeSantis’ response to Trump charges: ‘Shame’ on you

Caitlyn Jenner is criticizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for not explicitly pledging to pardon former President Trump in his immediate reaction to Trump’s indictment Tuesday on charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“YOUR TOP POLITICAL OPPONENT IS BEING UNJUSTLY PERSECUTED. Agree to pardon him! This is a sham and you know it. But you hope you benefit from it,” Jenner wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “SHAME ON TEAM DESANTIS!”

Jenner, a former reality star and GOP gubernatorial candidate in California, criticized DeSantis’s statement for not going far enough in support of Trump. Both are running for the Republican presidential nomination.

DeSantis instead repeated his pledge to end the “weaponization of government,” but largely avoided commenting on Trump’s indictment, noting he had not yet read it.

“As President, I will end the weaponization of government, replace the FBI Director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans,” DeSantis wrote in his statement.

“While I’ve seen reports, I have not read the indictment. I do, though, believe we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right to remove cases from Washington, DC to their home districts,” he added. “Washington, DC is a “swamp” and it is unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the swamp mentality. One of the reasons our country is in decline is the politicization of the rule of law. No more excuses—I will end the weaponization of the federal government.”

DeSantis has indicated in the past that he would consider pardoning Trump.

When asked explicitly whether he would consider pardoning Jan. 6 defendants, including Trump, DeSantis said on a podcast, “On day one, I will have folks that will get together and look at all these cases, who people are victims of weaponization or political targeting, and we will be aggressive in issuing pardons.”

“I would say any example of disfavored treatment based on politics, or weaponization would be included in that review, no matter how small or how big,” he added.

On Tuesday, Trump was indicted on four criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. The indictment accused Trump of conspiring to defraud the United States, conspiring against people’s rights and conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding.