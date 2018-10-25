No plans for Melania Trump to hit the campaign trail this year: report

First lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpMelania Trump appears to remind president to sign opioid bill before leaving room Timeline: Bomb threats jolt nation Trump condemns 'political violence,' calls for national unity MORE does not plan to hit the campaign trail ahead of next month's midterms due to an already full schedule, her office told The Daily Mail on Thursday.

"Due to her schedule as a mother and First Lady, especially with the holidays coming up, there are no plans for her to campaign at this time," Stephanie Grisham, the communications director for the first lady, said in a statement to the news outlet.

Melania Trump has recently traveled domestically and internationally. Earlier this month, she traveled to Africa for her first solo trip as first lady, stopping in Kenya, Egypt, Malawi and Ghana.

Last week, she traveled to Philadelphia to meet with families affected by neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), a condition that afflicts babies exposed to opioids in the womb. The stop was part of her Be Best campaign, which focuses on preventing bullying and opioid abuse.

President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump appears to remind president to sign opioid bill before leaving room Sarah Sanders responds to CNN chief's criticism after bomb scare: 'You chose to attack and divide' Five takeaways from Menendez, Hugin's first and only debate MORE, meanwhile, has been out in full force on the campaign trail during the homestretch of the midterm campaign.

Since the start of October, Trump has stumped for GOP candidates in Tennessee, Mississippi, Minnesota, Kansas, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, Montana, Texas, Wisconsin, among other spots.

Trump will head to North Carolina on Friday for a political event, and has rallies scheduled in the coming days in southern Illinois and Florida.

The first lady is more well-liked than her husband, according to recent polling. A CNN poll released earlier this month shows 54 percent of Americans have a favorable view of Melania Trump, while an NBC-Wall Street Journal poll published this month showed President Trump with a 47 percent approval rating.