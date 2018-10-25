Gillibrand: If reelected ‘I will serve my six-year term’

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandWelcome to the big choice election Dems lower expectations for 'blue wave' Booker bill would create federally funded savings account for every child MORE (D-N.Y.) rebutted speculation she is running for president in 2020 and vowed to serve her full term if reelected to a second full term in the Senate this November.

“I will serve my six-year term,” Gillibrand said during a debate against Republican challenger Chele Farley, who serves as the financial chair for New York’s Republican Party. She also noted that she had visited all 62 of New York’s counties and held 16 town halls during her reelection campaign.

Farley scoffed at the comment, saying, “Honestly, I don’t believe that,” and noted Gillibrand had visited states such as New Hampshire, a crucial state in a successful presidential bid because of its early primary elections.

Gillibrand, who also campaigned for Philadelphia-area candidates earlier this month, replied, “I think campaigning for other candidates around our state and around the country is important. We need a Congress that actually supports the values of New York voters.”

“That means making sure that health care is a right, not a privilege, making sure that anybody who wants to be working hard can be working hard and having the right job training, and that’s why it’s important for me to support women running for office. We need to change the players list,” she added.

Speculation around Gillibrand’s presidential aspirations has been a theme of Farley’s campaign, which released an ad in July saying, “Instead of a promotion, Gillibrand should be fired.”

The New York Senate race is not considered to be competitive. A recent Quinnipiac University poll had Gillibrand up 25 points.

Politicians sometimes distance themselves from talks of presidential campaigns while running for reelection. Earlier this year, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care — Presented by Purdue Pharma — Trump insists GOP will 'totally' protect people with pre-existing conditions | Landmark opioid bill signed into law | Report finds agencies blindsided by 'zero tolerance' policy Biden on bomb threats: 'This ugliness has to end' Trump signs sweeping bill aimed at tackling opioid crisis MORE (D-Mass.) denied she would run for president, but then said she would explore the option after the midterm elections.

Democrats are likely to field a wide range of candidates against President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump appears to remind president to sign opioid bill before leaving room Sarah Sanders responds to CNN chief's criticism after bomb scare: 'You chose to attack and divide' Five takeaways from Menendez, Hugin's first and only debate MORE in 2020, including several of Gillibrand’s colleagues including Sens. Warren, Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersElection Countdown: Bomb threats raise new fears about political violence | Texas race becomes ground zero in health care fight | Florida tests Trump's influence | Racial animus moves to forefront in midterm battle | Trump to rally in Wisconsin tonight Timeline: Bomb threats jolt nation Wasserman Schultz on explosives: I am 'deeply disturbed' my name was used MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOn The Money: Dow, S&P turn negative for 2018 | Maxine Waters among Dems targeted by bomb threats | Senate Finance chair says new Trump tax cuts 'unlikely' this year Timeline: Bomb threats jolt nation Suspicious package at Debbie Wasserman Schultz's office was intended for Eric Holder: reports MORE (D-Calif) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerCruz blames Waters, Booker for 'actively encouraging' political divide Biden on bomb threats: 'This ugliness has to end' Pelosi to appear on 'Late Show' one week before midterms MORE (D-N.J.), as well as other possible candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenLaw enforcement looking into potentially suspicious package addressed to Biden: report Poll: Kemp, Abrams locked in tight Georgia governor's race Biden on bomb threats: 'This ugliness has to end' MORE, former Attorney General Eric Holder Eric Himpton HolderSarah Sanders responds to CNN chief's criticism after bomb scare: 'You chose to attack and divide' Law enforcement looking into potentially suspicious package addressed to Biden: report Trump places blame after bomb threats MORE, former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Several potential candidates have already visited multiple presidential swing states, fueling further rumors they are considering presidential runs.