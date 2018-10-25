Biden to campaign for two Democrats in Iowa

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenLaw enforcement looking into potentially suspicious package addressed to Biden: report Poll: Kemp, Abrams locked in tight Georgia governor's race Biden on bomb threats: 'This ugliness has to end' MORE will campaign Tuesday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to support Democrats Abby Finkenauer and Fred Hubbell.

Finkenauer is running for Iowa's 1st Congressional District against Rep. Rod Blum (R-Iowa) and Hubbell is running for Governor against Gov. Kim Reynolds (R).

The rally is being organized by the Iowa chapter of MobilizeAmerica.

Iowa's First District is one of the Democrats’ most watched possible pick up opportunities in the House.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee put the race on its Red to Blue program, which “arms top-tier candidates with organizational and fundraising support to help them continue to run strong campaigns.”

The Cook Political Report rates the race, in a district that President Obama won twice, as “Lean Democratic.”

Hubbell's race is a reminder that Democrats hope a possible blue wave could change the landscape of statehouses across the country beyond Capitol Hill. Hubbell is hoping his famous family name in Iowa and an energized Democratic base will put him over the finish line in a state President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump appears to remind president to sign opioid bill before leaving room Sarah Sanders responds to CNN chief's criticism after bomb scare: 'You chose to attack and divide' Five takeaways from Menendez, Hugin's first and only debate MORE won by nearly 10 points in 2016, but Obama won twice.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss up,” and an averaging of polls compiled by RealClearPolitics has Hubbell up 3.5 points.

The visit to Iowa could also fuel further speculation surrounding a possible presidential run for the former vice president. The Iowa caucus is a staple of the presidential campaign, and the winner often gains an important boost over intraparty competitors. Establishing early ties in the state could pay dividends should Biden run in 2020.

Biden has also visited New Hampshire, South Carolina and Florida, as well as other states crucial to a successful presidential run.

Biden was known to be considering a run in 2016, but decided against it after his son died from brain cancer.

He has also repeatedly feuded with Trump, slamming his rhetoric and saying in March he’d take Trump "behind the gym and beat the hell out of him" if he were in high school.

Should Biden run, he’d likely face off against a crowded Democratic field, and he isn’t the only possible 2020 competitor making early visits to key states.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerCruz blames Waters, Booker for 'actively encouraging' political divide Biden on bomb threats: 'This ugliness has to end' Pelosi to appear on 'Late Show' one week before midterms MORE (D-N.J.) has already visited Iowa, Florida, Michigan and Wisconsin, and more.. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersElection Countdown: Bomb threats raise new fears about political violence | Texas race becomes ground zero in health care fight | Florida tests Trump's influence | Racial animus moves to forefront in midterm battle | Trump to rally in Wisconsin tonight Timeline: Bomb threats jolt nation Wasserman Schultz on explosives: I am 'deeply disturbed' my name was used MORE (I-Vt.) has visited Iowa, North Carolina and New Hampshire, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care — Presented by Purdue Pharma — Trump insists GOP will 'totally' protect people with pre-existing conditions | Landmark opioid bill signed into law | Report finds agencies blindsided by 'zero tolerance' policy Biden on bomb threats: 'This ugliness has to end' Trump signs sweeping bill aimed at tackling opioid crisis MORE (D-Mass.) has visited Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOn The Money: Dow, S&P turn negative for 2018 | Maxine Waters among Dems targeted by bomb threats | Senate Finance chair says new Trump tax cuts 'unlikely' this year Timeline: Bomb threats jolt nation Suspicious package at Debbie Wasserman Schultz's office was intended for Eric Holder: reports MORE (D-Calif.) has made trips to Florida, Virginia and Ohio.