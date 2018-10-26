Trump’s job approval rating drops 3 points in NPR poll

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump administration weighing order to bar Central American migrants from claiming asylum: report Biden to campaign for two Democrats in Iowa Ex-DHS staffer says he quit over Trump administration's handling of family separation policy MORE’s approval rating stands at 39 percent, down 3 percentage points from last month, according to a new poll released Friday.

The NPR–PBS NewsHour–Marist poll found that 39 percent of American adults approve of Trump’s job performance, compared to 53 percent who disapprove. Eight percent of respondents were unsure.

ADVERTISEMENT

That rating is a 3-point drop from his 42 percent approval rating the same day last month, which is his personal best in the Marist poll.

Trump's approval ratings throughout his presidency have been historically low compared to past commanders in chief, though recent surveys have shown his figures climbing into the mid-40s — just in time for the midterm elections.

The new poll found that 85 percent of self-identified Republicans said they approved of Trump’s job as president, compared to 11 percent who disapproved. Only 4 percent said they were unsure.

Only 9 percent of Democrats said they approve of Trump’s job performance. Eighty-seven percent of Democrats said they disapprove and 4 percent said they were unsure.

The NPR–PBS NewsHour–Marist poll contrasts with an NBC–Wall Street Journal poll released earlier this week that showed Trump’s highest approval rating hitting 47 percent. That showed Trump with a higher approval rating than President Obama's ahead of the 2010 midterms.

Obama's party ended up getting routed in that year's midterm elections.

Friday’s poll surveyed 963 adults from Oct. 21 to 23 and has a margin of error of 3.9 percentage points.