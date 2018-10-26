Bloomberg spending $9 million to help two House Dems in California

A Political Action Committee created by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is spending $9 million in two tight House races in California, according to federal records examined by the Associated Press Thursday.

Independence USA is spending $4 million to boost Harley Rouda against Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Dana Tyrone RohrabacherJason Alexander: Trump a 'disgraceful sub-human' for response to mailed bombs The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Worries grow about political violence as midterms approach Election Countdown: Bomb threats raise new fears about political violence | Texas race becomes ground zero in health care fight | Florida tests Trump's influence | Racial animus moves to forefront in midterm battle | Trump to rally in Wisconsin tonight MORE (R-Calif.) in California’s 48th Congressional District near Orange County and Katie Hill against Rep. Steve Knight (R-Calif.) in California’s 25th Congressional District near Los Angeles.

Both districts, which Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonInstagram reverses decision, takes down Milo Yiannopoulos post about mail bombs Authorities find suspicious package at Time Warner Center in NYC for second straight day McCaskill, Hawley point fingers in civility debate MORE won in 2016, were added to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s Red to Blue program which “arms top-tier candidates with organizational and fundraising support to help them continue to run strong campaigns.” The Cook Political Report rates each race as a “toss up.”

Democrats need to flip 23 seats to gain control of the House. Eight of the races in the DCCC’s Red to Blue program are from California alone.

Blomberg announced in June he would be support Democrats “in their efforts to win control of the House.”

The investments only add to the record amount of money being spent this midterm election cycle. Outside groups and individual donors have come out in force to lift candidates of both parties both from out of state and within their own districts.