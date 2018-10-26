White House worried about GOP chances in key Florida races: report

The White House fears Democrats could overtake Republicans in key Florida races, a scenario that would complicate President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump administration weighing order to bar Central American migrants from claiming asylum: report Biden to campaign for two Democrats in Iowa Ex-DHS staffer says he quit over Trump administration's handling of family separation policy MORE's plans to campaign for reelection in the state.

Politico reports two people familiar with Trump's plans say that the president will visit Florida at least twice before the upcoming midterm elections next month in the hopes of cementing support for both Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) in his senate bid against Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonPoll: Nelson, Scott running neck-and-neck in Florida Senate race The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Worries grow about political violence as midterms approach Election Countdown: Bomb threats raise new fears about political violence | Texas race becomes ground zero in health care fight | Florida tests Trump's influence | Racial animus moves to forefront in midterm battle | Trump to rally in Wisconsin tonight MORE (D) and Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisElection Countdown: Candidates clash in fiery Florida gov debate | Trump fights uphill midterm battle on health care | Vulnerable Republicans follow Trump on immigration | Takeaways from only NJ Senate debate | Dallas Morning News endorses O'Rourke Gillum tells DeSantis to stop calling him ‘Andrew' and show him more 'respect' Poll: Gillum, DeSantis running neck and neck in Florida gubernatorial race MORE (R), who is running for governor.

Top Republican allies in the state say told the news outlet that Democratic strength in the state ahead of the midterms should have the White House "worried."

“A Gov. Gillum would be a significant obstacle for a Trump presidential campaign in Florida, and a Gov. DeSantis would be a significant asset,” Mac Stipanovich, a GOP lobbyist, told Politico.

“If they think Florida’s important, which I’m certain they do,” Stipanovich added of the White House, “they should be quite worried.”

“Florida is the most important purple state in the country. The president is a lot more popular than Democrats realize,” another Florida lobbyist with close ties to the president, told Politico. “Motivating his voters is going to be the difference between winning and losing in Florida.”

Scott and Nelson's race remains in a dead heat, while Gillum leads his opponent by single digits in a recent poll of the Florida gubernatorial race.

Trump won the state of Florida over his opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonInstagram reverses decision, takes down Milo Yiannopoulos post about mail bombs Authorities find suspicious package at Time Warner Center in NYC for second straight day McCaskill, Hawley point fingers in civility debate MORE, in 2016 by less than two percent of the vote, or less than 200,000 votes. More than 800,000 voters in the state have already voted early, indicating a massive increase in turnout across the country from the last midterm elections in 2014.

“All signs point to a higher turnout election,” Florida political scientist Michael McDonald told The Hill last week. “Where we can make comparisons, so far the numbers are up from 2014. Which is not a surprise because 2014 was an exceptionally low turnout election.”