Trump thanks supporters after ‘unprecedented’ indictment 

Former President Trump thanked his supporters Wednesday morning after what he described as an “unprecedented” indictment against him was unsealed Tuesday.

“THANK YOU TO EVERYONE!!! I HAVE NEVER HAD SO MUCH SUPPORT ON ANYTHING BEFORE,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “THIS UNPRECEDENTED INDICTMENT OF A FORMER (HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL!) PRESIDENT, & THE LEADING CANDIDATE, BY FAR, IN BOTH THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTION, HAS AWOKEN THE WORLD TO THE CORRUPTION, SCANDAL, & FAILURE THAT HAS TAKEN PLACE IN THE UNITED STATES FOR THE PAST THREE YEARS.”

“AMERICA IS A NATION IN DECLINE, BUT WE WILL MAKE IT GREAT AGAIN, GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. I LOVE YOU ALL!!!” he added.

Trump was indicted Tuesday by a Washington grand jury on charges in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The 45-page indictment brought by special counsel Jack Smith contends that the former president engaged in a campaign of “dishonesty, fraud and conceit” to obstruct a “bedrock function” of a democracy.

In a separate post to Truth Social on Tuesday night, Trump shared an ad attacking Democrats as “election deniers.”

He also claimed in a statement released after the indictment was unsealed that federal prosecutors brought the case now instead of more than two years ago to hurt his 2024 campaign efforts.

Trump is expected to appear in court on Thursday for the case.

This is the third time Trump has been indicted this year. He also faces federal charges in a separate case brought by the Justice Department in connection to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.