Orlando Magic donates $50,000 to pro-DeSantis group

The Orlando Magic NBA team contributed thousands to a political action group backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) White House bid, according to a recent federal campaign filing.

A Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing for pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down showed Orlando Magic Ltd. made a $50,000 donation to the group in late June.

The filing lists the team’s offices at the Amway Center arena in Orlando. The Orlando Magic is owned by RDV Sports Inc., set up by the late billionaire and GOP donor Richard DeVos.

The donation was first noted by an SFGate journalist. The Hill has reached out to a representative for the Orlando Magic for comment.

FEC filings for Never Back Down show that the group raised more than $130 million since it launched and ended this latest quarter with $96.8 million cash on hand.

DeSantis’s campaign is in the midst of a reset as he has struggled to close the gap on former President Trump in the polls.

DeSantis has grappled with a slew of negative headlines in recent weeks, including his campaign’s recent announcement that it had let go of roughly a third of its staff.

The latest FEC filing for the campaign showed it was burning through cash quickly, bringing in more than $20 million in the second quarter of fundraising this year and spending close to $8 million.

His campaign has now said it’s working toward a more meaner and leaner political operation.