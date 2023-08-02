trending:

sponsored:

2024 Candidates

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Democratic
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Republican
Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis
Republican
Tim Scott
Tim Scott
Republican
Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley
Republican
Vivek Ramaswamy
Vivek Ramaswamy
Republican
View All Candidates
Campaign

Orlando Magic donates $50,000 to pro-DeSantis group

by Caroline Vakil - 08/02/23 11:14 AM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 08/02/23 11:14 AM ET
Orlando Magic
AP Photo, Ashley Landis
An Orlando Magic banner is displayed outside arenas Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

The Orlando Magic NBA team contributed thousands to a political action group backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) White House bid, according to a recent federal campaign filing.

A Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing for pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down showed Orlando Magic Ltd. made a $50,000 donation to the group in late June.

The filing lists the team’s offices at the Amway Center arena in Orlando. The Orlando Magic is owned by RDV Sports Inc., set up by the late billionaire and GOP donor Richard DeVos.

The donation was first noted by an SFGate journalist. The Hill has reached out to a representative for the Orlando Magic for comment.

FEC filings for Never Back Down show that the group raised more than $130 million since it launched and ended this latest quarter with $96.8 million cash on hand. 

DeSantis’s campaign is in the midst of a reset as he has struggled to close the gap on former President Trump in the polls.

DeSantis has grappled with a slew of negative headlines in recent weeks, including his campaign’s recent announcement that it had let go of roughly a third of its staff.

The latest FEC filing for the campaign showed it was burning through cash quickly, bringing in more than $20 million in the second quarter of fundraising this year and spending close to $8 million.

His campaign has now said it’s working toward a more meaner and leaner political operation.

Tags DeSantis campaign NBA Never Back Down Orlando magic

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 4 things to know as full enforcement of incandescent bulb ban begins
  2. Biden-Tuberville feud deepens with Space Command decision
  3. 5 takeaways from Trump’s indictment for trying to overturn the 2020 election
  4. What to know about the 6 co-conspirators in Trump’s indictment
  5. Christie: Events around White House after 2020 election were a ‘disgrace’ 
  6. ‘Barbie,’ and why conservatives keep losing the culture war
  7. READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
  8. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  9. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  10. Ramaswamy sues DOJ, files fresh records request for Trump indictment details
  11. Harris fires back at DeSantis offer to talk Florida’s Black history curriculum
  12. Trump indictment sets dangerous precedent, says Wall Street Journal editorial ...
  13. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  14. High school boys are trending conservative
  15. Pence aide: Trump asked to be put above former VP’s oath to Constitution
  16. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
  17. DeSantis attacks DC jurors after Trump indictment 
  18. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
Load more

Trending Election Stories

DeSantis’s rocky week adds to image of campaign in crisis

Campaign 07/27/23

Tim Scott hits DeSantis on new Florida curriculum: ‘No silver lining in slavery’

Campaign 07/27/23

DeSantis cuts one-third of campaign staff amid effort to reset

Campaign 07/25/23

Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter

Campaign 07/15/23

Burgum’s campaign says he’s qualified for first GOP debate

Campaign 07/25/23