Democratic Colorado mayor mounts challenge to Boebert

A Colorado mayor has entered the race to challenge Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), making her the fifth Democrat so far to launch a campaign against the congresswoman.

Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout officially launched her campaign for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday after filing paperwork to run last month.

In an ad launching her campaign, she took jabs at Boebert, arguing that she was focused on political fights rather than serving her constituents.

“[A]s the mayor of the biggest city in western Colorado, I can tell you that having MAGA’s mouthpiece as our congresswoman is no joke because she cares more about building her brand than building the affordable housing we need,” Stout says in the roughly two-minute ad.

“And while our farmers and ranchers desperately need a voice in water negotiations, she uses her voice for different priorities.”

Others who have joined the race to unseat Boebert are former Aspen City Council member Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost to Boebert last cycle; veterinarian Debby Burnett; David Karpas; and Adam Withrow.

Boebert’s seat is considered one of Democrats’ prime pickup opportunities next year after the Colorado Republican beat Frisch by 546 votes in November.

“Colorado Democrats can now choose which liberal candidate they would like to lose to Lauren Boebert: the mayor who brought Black Lives Matter protests to Grand Junction or Aspen Adam, the unemployed socialite who shamefully fundraises off the Frisch family business of abortion without any restrictions,” Drew Sexton, Boebert’s campaign manager, said in a statement to The Hill.

House Republicans are projecting confidence over retaining the seat, predicting a messy primary could damage the eventual Democratic nominee heading into next fall.

“While Anna Stout and Adam Frisch battle it out for who can go the farthest to the Left in their quest for the Democrat nomination, Republicans are delivering real results by creating jobs and protecting water rights in the district,” said Delanie Bomar, spokeswoman for the House Republicans’ campaign arm, in a statement.

“It doesn’t matter who gets the Democrat nomination, they will be left broke, bruised and unpalatable for general election voters.”

The nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report rates the seat as a toss-up.