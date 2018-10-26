Brian Schatz announces campaign donations to six Democratic candidates

Sen. Brian Schatz Brian Emanuel SchatzDem senator calls for US action after 'preposterous' Saudi explanation Graham: Saudi’s findings on slain journalist not 'credible' Overnight Health Care — Presented by Purdue Pharma — Democrats, McConnell spar over entitlements | Minnesota AG sues drugmakers over insulin price hikes | CDC investigates polio-like illness MORE (D-HI) announced Friday that he would donate $500 to six Democrats running for House seats across the country with just days to go before the 2018 midterm elections.

The donations span candidates in six different states who are all hoping to unseat incumbent Republican lawmakers in their districts as Democrats hope to make up a 23-seat gap in the House in next month's elections to retake the lower chamber.

"I’m sending 500 bucks each today to these super close and super important House races," Schatz said Friday in a tweet which incorrectly identified one Democrat, Dan McCready, as running in Florida when McCready is actually running in North Carolina.

I’m sending 500 bucks each today to these super close and super important House races: Abigail Spanberger @SpanbergerVA07

Xochitl Torres Small- @XochforCongress

Kristen Carlson @KristenForFL

Dan McReady @McCreadyForFL

Paul Davis @PaulDavisKS

Colin Allred @CollinAllredTX — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) October 26, 2018

Schatz's office did not immediately return a request for comment on the donations. Democrats hold a 10-point advantage against Republicans on a generic ballot for control of the House, according to an NPR/PBS News Hour/Marist poll released Friday.

The Hawaii senator, 46, has called in the past for Democratic leadership to do more to support younger members of the party, who he says should take up the mantle of leadership from the party's aging top brass.

“I think it’s time for a new generation of leaders to emerge. There are a number of my colleagues in the Senate who have great progressive credentials and the ability to appeal to millennials,” he said in 2016, shortly after Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonInstagram reverses decision, takes down Milo Yiannopoulos post about mail bombs Authorities find suspicious package at Time Warner Center in NYC for second straight day McCaskill, Hawley point fingers in civility debate MORE's election defeat to President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump administration weighing order to bar Central American migrants from claiming asylum: report Biden to campaign for two Democrats in Iowa Ex-DHS staffer says he quit over Trump administration's handling of family separation policy MORE.

“I feel very strongly if we want to inspire young people to be part of the winning Democratic coalition, you need to present them with some new talent and new leadership,” he added.