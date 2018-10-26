O'Rourke raises more than $70M in Texas Senate bid

Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeElection Countdown: Candidates clash in fiery Florida gov debate | Trump fights uphill midterm battle on health care | Vulnerable Republicans follow Trump on immigration | Takeaways from only NJ Senate debate | Dallas Morning News endorses O'Rourke Texas county sheriff's office shares pro-Cruz photo in since-deleted Facebook post Election Countdown: Bomb threats raise new fears about political violence | Texas race becomes ground zero in health care fight | Florida tests Trump's influence | Racial animus moves to forefront in midterm battle | Trump to rally in Wisconsin tonight MORE (D-Texas) has raised more than $70 million in his bid challenging Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzUnity fizzles as president, lawmakers, media point fingers Election Countdown: Candidates clash in fiery Florida gov debate | Trump fights uphill midterm battle on health care | Vulnerable Republicans follow Trump on immigration | Takeaways from only NJ Senate debate | Dallas Morning News endorses O'Rourke Texas county sheriff's office shares pro-Cruz photo in since-deleted Facebook post MORE (R-Texas).

The rising Democratic star's latest campaign filing with the Federal Election Commission showed that he raised almost $8.5 million in the first 17 days of October, which brought his net contributions since January 2017 to about $70.3 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

O'Rourke spent $21 million during the first half of October and still had $10.3 million on hand.

The $70 million he's raised far outpaces the sum Cruz has brought in.

Cruz has raised about $30 million since early 2017, when O'Rourke entered the race, according to Dallas Morning News. The newspaper notes that Cruz has raised about $40.5 million when dating his fundraising back to 2012, which is when he won his seat.

"This is the most expensive Senate race in the country," Cruz said at campaign stop Friday in Nacogdoches, Texas, the newspaper reported. "Congressman O'Rourke is the No. 1 Democratic fundraiser in the country. And tens of millions of dollars are flooding into Texas from liberals across the country."