Kamala Harris to campaign for Bill Nelson in Florida

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden to campaign for two Democrats in Iowa Gillibrand: If reelected ‘I will serve my six-year term’ Election Countdown: Candidates clash in fiery Florida gov debate | Trump fights uphill midterm battle on health care | Vulnerable Republicans follow Trump on immigration | Takeaways from only NJ Senate debate | Dallas Morning News endorses O'Rourke MORE (D-Calif.) will stump for Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonPoll: Nelson, Scott running neck-and-neck in Florida Senate race The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Worries grow about political violence as midterms approach Election Countdown: Bomb threats raise new fears about political violence | Texas race becomes ground zero in health care fight | Florida tests Trump's influence | Racial animus moves to forefront in midterm battle | Trump to rally in Wisconsin tonight MORE (D-Fla.) in Florida over the weekend, making her the latest high-profile politician to go to bat for the Florida Democrat.

Harris is set to join Nelson at a fundraiser in Sarasota on Saturday, the Florida senator's campaign announced. On Sunday, the pair is set to address churchgoers in Miami.

Nelson, who is considered among the most vulnerable Democrats up for reelection this year, is locked in a heated race against Republican Rick Scott, the state's wealthy two-term governor. Most public polls show a dead heat between the two candidates.

"Bill Nelson fights for all Floridians, no matter their race, religion or income," Harris said in a statement.

"I am honored to join him in Florida so we can continue to protect voting rights and health care for millions of Americans, make college more affordable and ensure Americans can retire with dignity."

Harris's visit comes days after Nelson got a boost from former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden to campaign for two Democrats in Iowa Gillibrand: If reelected ‘I will serve my six-year term’ Authorities find suspicious package at Time Warner Center in NYC for second straight day MORE at rallies in Tampa, Jacksonville and Orlando.

The visit to Florida is likely to intensify speculation that Harris is eyeing a 2020 White House bid. The state is key in presidential primaries and is considered one of the most valuable swing states.

Harris traveled across Iowa last week to campaign for Democrats.