trending:

sponsored:

2024 Candidates

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Democratic
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Republican
Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis
Republican
Tim Scott
Tim Scott
Republican
Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley
Republican
Vivek Ramaswamy
Vivek Ramaswamy
Republican
View All Candidates
Campaign

Pence on Jan. 6: ‘Crackpot lawyers’ told Trump ‘what his itching ears wanted to hear’

by Brett Samuels - 08/02/23 3:06 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 08/02/23 3:06 PM ET
Associated Press/Mark Humphrey
Former President Donald Trump (left) and former Vice President Mike Pence (right).

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday following an indictment of Donald Trump reiterated that he had no right to overturn the 2020 election results, saying a group of “crackpot lawyers” had told the former president otherwise.

Speaking publicly for the first time since Trump was indicted for his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election, which culminated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Pence told reporters at the Indiana State Fair that he had hoped it wouldn’t come to an indictment in the matter.

But Pence reiterated what he has said for months — that he had no right as vice president to overturn the election as Trump and some of his allies claimed.

“For my part, I want people to know that I had no right to overturn the election and that what the president maintained that day, and frankly has said over and over again over the last two and a half years, is completely false,” Pence said. “And it’s contrary to what our Constitution and the laws of this country provide.”

“You know, I’m a student of American history. And the first time I heard in early December somebody suggest that as vice president I might be able to decide which votes to reject and which to accept, I knew that it was false … I dismissed it out of hand,” Pence added. “Sadly, the president was surrounded by a group of crackpot lawyers that kept telling him what his itching ears wanted to hear.”

A grand jury on Tuesday handed down an indictment of Trump on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Prosecutors allege Trump knowingly pushed claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent and that he had actually won and that he repeatedly pressured Pence to reject the results. The indictment details how co-conspirators and Trump pushed the idea that Pence could unilaterally reject or return electoral votes during the Jan. 6 certification, something Pence said he did not have the authority to do.

Pence, who is running against Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, argued when he launched his campaign in June that Trump’s actions that day were disqualifying because he put himself above the Constitution.

Tags 2020 election Donald Trump Jan. 6 Capitol riot Mike Pence Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOJ raises conflict of interest issues with Walt Nauta’s attorney in ...
  2. Capitol Police respond to possible active shooter; Senate staff told to shelter ...
  3. Biden-Tuberville feud deepens with Space Command decision
  4. 5 revelations from Trump’s Jan. 6 indictment
  5. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
  6. What to know about the 6 co-conspirators in Trump’s indictment
  7. ‘Barbie,’ and why conservatives keep losing the culture war
  8. 4 things to know as full enforcement of incandescent bulb ban begins
  9. READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
  10. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  11. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  12. Fox News execs met with Trump on indictment day, asking him to come to debate
  13. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  14. High school boys are trending conservative
  15. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  16. Durbin fires back at Alito over SCOTUS ethics: ‘Not the 101st member’ of ...
  17. 5 takeaways from Trump’s indictment for trying to overturn the 2020 election
  18. Yet another Hunter ‘bombshell’ is a dud
Load more

Trending Election Stories

DeSantis’s rocky week adds to image of campaign in crisis

Campaign 07/27/23

Tim Scott hits DeSantis on new Florida curriculum: ‘No silver lining in slavery’

Campaign 07/27/23

DeSantis cuts one-third of campaign staff amid effort to reset

Campaign 07/25/23

Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter

Campaign 07/15/23

Burgum’s campaign says he’s qualified for first GOP debate

Campaign 07/25/23