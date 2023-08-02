Trump to deliver remarks in New Hampshire next week

Former President Trump will deliver remarks in New Hampshire next week, his campaign announced in the wake of Tuesday’s indictment.

The former president, who remains the clear front-runner in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, will speak Tuesday in Windham at 2:30 p.m., according to the campaign.

Trump was indicted on four counts — including conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against the right to vote — on Tuesday over his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

As with his last two indictments, the former president claimed that the charges against him were part of a conspiracy to hurt his bid for the White House.

“Why didn’t they bring this ridiculous case 2.5 years ago? They wanted it right in the middle of my campaign, that’s why!” he wrote on Truth Social after the indictment was unsealed.

Trump’s campaign also suggested that the indictment was “reminiscent” of authoritarian regimes like Nazi Germany, sparking backlash. The Anti-Defamation League sharply rebuked Trump’s campaign, stating: “comparing this indictment to Nazi Germany in the 1930s is factually incorrect, completely inappropriate and flat out offensive. As we have said time and again, such comparisons have no place in politics and are shameful.”