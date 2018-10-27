Trump planning fourth visit to Montana to battle Tester

MISSOULA, Mont. — President Trump Donald John TrumpFour takeaways from Heitkamp and Cramer's tense final Senate debate Obama takes jab at Trump: ‘Nobody in my administration got indicted’ Lawyer for mail bomb suspect’s family: 'He found a father in Trump' MORE is planning a fourth trip to Montana, a state he won by 20 points, in an effort to knock of Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterTrump Jr. calls Tester 'a piece of garbage' at Montana rally Election Countdown: Candidates clash in fiery Florida gov debate | Trump fights uphill midterm battle on health care | Vulnerable Republicans follow Trump on immigration | Takeaways from only NJ Senate debate | Dallas Morning News endorses O'Rourke Caravan furor stokes wall fight MORE (Mont.), according to Republican sources in the state.

Tester appeared to be cruising to an easy re-election victory earlier this year but the race has tightened in recent weeks, something Republicans say is largely due to the polarizing effect of the bitter fight over Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughGrassley again refers Avenatti to DOJ for criminal investigation Election Countdown: Latest glimpse at fundraising highlights Dem edge | Cook moves Menendez race to toss up | Heated Missouri Senate debate | O'Rourke scrambling to win Latino voters | Bloomberg spending big for Dem candidates | DNC talks 2020 debates Biden to campaign for Heitkamp days before North Dakota election MORE.

Sensing vulnerability, Trump is going to make another visit to Montana next weekend to help Tester’s challenger, state auditor Matt Rosendale.

The visit would come just more than two weeks after Trump held a rally for Rosendale in Missoula on Oct. 18.

The next rally is expected to take place in Bozeman, Montana’s tech hub, which Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonObama takes jab at Trump: ‘Nobody in my administration got indicted’ Lawyer for mail bomb suspect’s family: 'He found a father in Trump' 'We will not be terrorized,' CNN's Acosta says in accepting journalism award MORE carried narrowly in 2016. She won Gallatin County by a point with 45.6 percent of the vote.

“Looks like he’s coming a fourth time now, looks like next Saturday. Probably somewhere in Bozeman,” said Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesTrump administration could use military bases to export coal, gas McConnell: No one is going to beat Murkowski in Alaska Murkowski brushes off GOP backlash: 'I'm good with' Kavanaugh vote MORE (R-Mont.), who campaigned with Rosendale and Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump Jr. calls Tester 'a piece of garbage' at Montana rally Trump Jr. slams CNN's Acosta over 'rhetoric' following attempted bomb attacks George Soros's son: Bomb threats symptom of 'political demonization' in Trump era MORE, the president’s eldest son, Saturday morning.

“Donald Trump is popular in Montana, I think that’s reflected in the attendance we’re seeing,” Daines said at a rally at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell, which was attended by roughly 200 to 300 people.

Daines said he thinks the high-profile fight over Kavanaugh has revved up GOP voters in the state.

“Montana Senate races usually have been close races,” he said. “The Kavanaugh confirmation process moved numbers around the country. I don’t think Montana is an exception to that.”

The star of Saturday morning’s even was Trump Jr., an avid hunter and fisherman, who has been coming to Montana for years.

An event Trump Jr. headlined in Butte Friday drew an estimated 200 to 250 people. He also attracted a boisterous crowd just outside Helena Friday evening.

Trump, Jr. later confirmed at another event in Missoula that his father will be back in the state next weekend.

“I believe he is,” he said.

State Rep. Mike Cuffe (R), a state house representative running for the state senate, said the Tester-Rosendale race will come down to turnout, something that Trump can help generate.

“It is very important that the voters show up and vote. That is very key. There is a contingent of folks that sometime lay back, thinking they don’t need my vote. This time they do,” he said.

A recent Montana Television Network-Montana State University poll conducted in late September and early October showed Tester with a three-point lead.



