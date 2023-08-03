More Republicans say Biden win was not legitimate: poll 

The share of Republicans who say President Biden’s win in 2020 was not legitimate bumped up last month, according to a new poll.

The CNN poll found that 69 percent of Republican and Republican-leaning voters believe that Biden’s 2020 win was not legitimate, a slight increase from the 63 percent earlier this year and through last fall. The survey shows similar results to polls taken ahead of the House’s public hearings looking into the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the Capitol, CNN noted.

Thirty-nine percent of the Republican-aligned voters said Biden did not legitimately win the election and that there was “solid evidence” of that. CNN said that this was mostly unchanged from its May poll, but it was well below the high for that response, which was 54 percent in the days after the Jan. 6 attacks.

Thirty percent said they believed Biden did not legitimately win the election but said that was only their suspicion. Just 29 percent of Republican-aligned voters said that Biden legitimately won the 2020 election.

Among the total respondents, 61 percent said Biden won enough votes to secure the presidency and 38 percent said he did not. This poll was conducted just ahead of former President Trump being indicted this week on federal charges in connection to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The CNN poll was conducted July 1-31 among 1,279 adults and had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points. The sample of 547 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 5.7 percentage points.