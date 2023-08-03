trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

35 South Carolina lawmakers, leaders endorse DeSantis White House bid

by Jared Gans - 08/03/23 8:56 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 08/03/23 8:56 AM ET
Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the Celebrate Freedom Foundation Hangar in West Columbia, S.C. Tuesday, July 18, 2023. DeSantis visited South Carolina to file his 2024 candidacy for president. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) received endorsements from 35 South Carolina lawmakers and local leaders for his presidential bid, his campaign announced Thursday. 

The endorsements add to the 15 that he received from state legislators late last month ahead of a campaign stop in South Carolina. The new additions include a state representative, two sheriffs, several county council members, a half dozen school board members and five former officials. 

The campaign said in a statement that DeSantis’s presidential campaign has now gathered 275 endorsements from state legislators throughout the country. 

“Governor DeSantis has a forward-looking vision to reverse the decline of this nation and get our economy back on track for working for families in South Carolina and across the country,” said state Rep. Joe Bustos (R), who endorsed him Thursday. 

The endorsements come after DeSantis looked to reset his campaign after struggling to make gains on former President Trump for the lead in the Republican primaries. 

“Governor DeSantis is a leader who delivered the most conservative agenda in the nation in Florida, cutting taxes, providing economic relief for working families, protecting personal freedoms, supporting law enforcement, and fighting for parents’ rights,” said Tom Hyslip, the mayor pro tempore of Tega Cay, S.C., who also endorsed DeSantis. “As President of the United States, he will get the job done and deliver those same results for the American people.” 

South Carolina is one of the first states to vote in the GOP primaries and could be key to candidates’ success in the race for the Republican nomination.  

DeSantis has also received endorsements from dozens of state legislators in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two states to vote in the Republican nominating process.

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 presidential election endorsements Ron DeSantis South Carolina

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Gravity of new Trump charges scrambles GOP politics
  2. Barr warns Republicans about getting caught in Trump’s ‘carnage’
  3. Trump-aligned Senate candidates raise concerns for GOP
  4. Putin’s Armageddon plan keeps working
  5. Trump indictment puts Pence back in uncomfortable spotlight 
  6. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
  7. Ozempic, Mounjaro manufacturers sued over risk of stomach paralysis
  8. DOJ raises conflict of interest issues with Walt Nauta’s attorney in ...
  9. ‘Barbie,’ and why conservatives keep losing the culture war
  10. Lawmakers express outrage over surprise Fitch decision
  11. How Bud Light lost its crown
  12. Barr calls Trump indictment ‘tip of the iceberg’ in Jack Smith’s case
  13. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  14. Can Trump survive a legal ‘death of thousand cuts’? 
  15. Trump says he feels ‘badly’ for Pence in post-indictment jab
  16. Scott Walker says if Trump is culpable, so are Schumer, Sanders
  17. Key Republican casts doubt on bipartisan permitting deal over dispute with ...
  18. Devon Archer to Tucker Carlson: Hunter Biden speakerphone calls with father ...
Load more