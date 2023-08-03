35 South Carolina lawmakers, leaders endorse DeSantis White House bid

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) received endorsements from 35 South Carolina lawmakers and local leaders for his presidential bid, his campaign announced Thursday.

The endorsements add to the 15 that he received from state legislators late last month ahead of a campaign stop in South Carolina. The new additions include a state representative, two sheriffs, several county council members, a half dozen school board members and five former officials.

The campaign said in a statement that DeSantis’s presidential campaign has now gathered 275 endorsements from state legislators throughout the country.

“Governor DeSantis has a forward-looking vision to reverse the decline of this nation and get our economy back on track for working for families in South Carolina and across the country,” said state Rep. Joe Bustos (R), who endorsed him Thursday.

The endorsements come after DeSantis looked to reset his campaign after struggling to make gains on former President Trump for the lead in the Republican primaries.

“Governor DeSantis is a leader who delivered the most conservative agenda in the nation in Florida, cutting taxes, providing economic relief for working families, protecting personal freedoms, supporting law enforcement, and fighting for parents’ rights,” said Tom Hyslip, the mayor pro tempore of Tega Cay, S.C., who also endorsed DeSantis. “As President of the United States, he will get the job done and deliver those same results for the American people.”

South Carolina is one of the first states to vote in the GOP primaries and could be key to candidates’ success in the race for the Republican nomination.

DeSantis has also received endorsements from dozens of state legislators in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two states to vote in the Republican nominating process.