Biden campaign beefs up fundraising team

President Biden’s reelection campaign is beefing up its fundraising team, with three new hires announced on Thursday.

The Team Biden-Harris fundraising effort will be led by finance co-directors Colleen Coffey and Michael Pratt.

Coffey most recently was deputy finance director for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and was a senior adviser on the Biden 2020 campaign. She also worked as finance director to Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and consulted for Vice President Kamala Harris when she was a senator in California.

Pratt most recently was DNC finance director and before that was also a senior adviser on the Biden 2020 campaign. He previously was tri-state development director for the Obama Foundation.

The campaign also announced on Thursday that Jessica Porter will be the Team Biden-Harris grassroots fundraising director. Porter was the DNC’s online fundraising director and was the 2020 Biden campaign’s SMS fundraising manager.

“These leaders have incomparable expertise that will ensure we leave no stone unturned to raise money using innovative tactics that reach supporters where they are,” campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement on Thursday.

The Biden campaign last month announced new hires to lead its data and analytics strategy ahead of the November election. It announced that Cedric Richmond, a former Democratic congressman from Louisiana who served as a senior adviser at the White House, will be campaign co-chairman.

Additionally, it announced that Rufus Gifford will serve as its finance chairman, and Chris Korge will serve as finance chairman of the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee for Biden’s campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state Democratic parties.

The Biden campaign raised $72 million in the second quarter, more than double what former President Trump raised.