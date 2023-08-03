trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Gallego leading Lake, Sinema in hypothetical Arizona Senate matchups: survey

by Julia Mueller - 08/03/23 10:19 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 08/03/23 10:19 AM ET
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) is seen during a press conference on Thursday, May 25, 2023 to discuss the consequences to veterans if Congress does not raise the debt ceiling.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) is leading Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) in a new poll gauging support for a three-way Senate race for the seat now held by Sinema in 2024.

The latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse report from Noble Predictive Insights, formerly OH Predictive Insights, found Gallego in the lead with 34 percent, compared to 26 percent for Lake and 25 percent for Sinema, who left the Democratic Party last year to become an independent.

Another 15 percent in the poll were undecided.  

If Sinema is not in the race, Gallego’s lead grows to 10 percent in a two-way fight, with 45 percent backing the Democrat compared to 35 percent for Lake.

“Congressman Gallego’s strength in head-to-head matchups shows his appeal across various demographic groups, making him a formidable candidate in this race,” said NPI founder and chief of research Mike Noble in the report.

“However, Senator Sinema’s entry could create a more complex electoral landscape, given her ability to draw support from Independents,” Noble said.

Gallego announced at the start of this year that he’d be lodging a bid for Sinema’s Senate seat after she switched her party affiliation. Sinema hasn’t said whether she’s running for reelection.

Another Republican, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, is running as a Republican for the seat. Lake, who lost a bid in 2022 to become Arizona’s governor, is eyeing the race, and Blake Masters, a former Senate candidate, has also been seen as a potential GOP candidate.

The new poll found Gallego holding onto the lead against both Lamb and Masters with Sinema in the race.

In a three-way matchup, Gallego earned 33 percent, Sinema 24 percent and Lamb 25 percent, with 18 percent undecided. Gallego earned 32 percent compared to 28 percent for Sinema and 24 percent for Masters, with 16 percent undecided.

“Sinema’s third-party run does not guarantee a GOP victory in Arizona’s Senate race, and what is even more interesting is that [there] appears to be a path to victory for Sinema in a three-way showdown,” Noble said. 

This poll, conducted from July 13-17, 2023, surveyed 1,000 registered voters in Arizona and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. 

Tags 2024 Arizona Krysten Sinema Poll Ruben Gallego Senate

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Gravity of new Trump charges scrambles GOP politics
  2. Barr calls Trump indictment 'tip of the iceberg' in Jack Smith's case
  3. Barr warns Republicans about getting caught in Trump’s ‘carnage’
  4. Trump-aligned Senate candidates raise concerns for GOP
  5. Putin’s Armageddon plan keeps working
  6. READ: Devon Archer interview transcript released by House Oversight panel
  7. DeSantis vows to ‘start slitting throats on day one’
  8. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
  9. DOJ raises conflict of interest issues with Walt Nauta’s attorney in ...
  10. Why Ukraine is taking the war to Russia with drone attacks
  11. Yet another Hunter ‘bombshell’ is a dud
  12. ‘Barbie,’ and why conservatives keep losing the culture war
  13. Ozempic, Mounjaro manufacturers sued over risk of stomach paralysis
  14. Trump indictment puts Pence back in uncomfortable spotlight 
  15. Lizzo speaks out on allegations in lawsuit from former dancers: ‘I am not the ...
  16. Scott Walker says if Trump is culpable, so are Schumer, Sanders
  17. Devon Archer to Tucker Carlson: Hunter Biden speakerphone calls with father ...
  18. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
Load more