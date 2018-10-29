Obama to campaign for Gillum, Nelson in Florida

Former President Obama will travel to Florida this week to campaign for Democratic candidates Andrew Gillum and Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonPoll: Senate candidates separated by less than 3 points in Florida, Arizona and Indiana Election Countdown: Latest glimpse at fundraising highlights Dem edge | Cook moves Menendez race to toss up | Heated Missouri Senate debate | O'Rourke scrambling to win Latino voters | Bloomberg spending big for Dem candidates | DNC talks 2020 debates Kamala Harris to campaign for Bill Nelson in Florida MORE.

The former president will appear with the candidates on Friday, just days ahead of the midterm elections, the Florida Democratic Party announced Monday.

Gillum, the Tallahassee mayor who is facing off against former Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantis Gloves come off as Gillum, DeSantis enter final days of Florida race Bloomberg quietly spends millions in TV ads White House worried about GOP chances in key Florida races: report MORE (R) to be the state’s next governor, said that he is “proud and humbled” to have Obama join him on the campaign trail.

“With President Obama’s help, we’re going to bring it home for Florida this November,” Gillum said in the Florida Democrats’ release, describing Obama as a “friend and patriot.”

Nelson, who is defending his seat in a close race with GOP Gov. Rick Scott (R), touted his support for Obama’s health care reforms as president in the release.

“Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaTrump points finger at media for 'division and hatred' plaguing US Trump can refuse to accept asylum applications Obama calls on Americans 'to fight the rise of anti-Semitism' after synagogue shooting MORE has been my friend since I first introduced him to Florida in 2005, when he was a rising political star,” Nelson said.

A new poll released Sunday showed Nelson and Scott tied at 46 percent support. And Gillum and DeSantis are also in a close race that has become increasingly heated. A RealClearPolitics average of recent polls shows Gillum leading by just 3.2 points.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenHillary Clinton leaves door open for 2020 run: 'I'd like to be president' Trump points finger at media for 'division and hatred' plaguing US Schiff: 'Not enough' for Trump to say 'the right words' in response to tragedy MORE appeared in Florida to campaign for Nelson and Gillum last week.

And President Trump Donald John TrumpHillary Clinton leaves door open for 2020 run: 'I'd like to be president' Protesters unveil pro-trans banner at World Series Trump congratulates Brazil's Bolsonaro on presidential win MORE will appear in the state twice before midterms to host “Make America Great Again” rallies. Trump will hold a rally Wednesday night in Fort Myers, and on Saturday at Pensacola International Airport.

Democrats probably need Nelson to hold onto his seat to have any chance of taking control of the Senate. The three-term incumbent is one of 10 Democratic senators attempting to defend their seat in a state that President Trump won in 2016.