Pence received over 7,400 donations after Trump’s Jan. 6 indictment

2024 GOP presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence said his campaign received over 7,400 donations since the release of former President Donald Trump’s most recent indictment, according to a Pence adviser.

Pence’s former running mate faces four new counts in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump’s pressure campaign to get Pence to overturn the election during its certification in Congress, which resulted in threats of violence and death against the former vice president, was directly mentioned in the indictment.

“After it became public on the afternoon of January 6 that the Vice President would not fraudulently alter the election results, a large and angry crowd– including many individuals whom the Defendant deceived into believing the Vice President could and might change the election results— violently attacked the Capitol and halted the proceeding,” the indictment read.

Pence said the former president’s legal woes distracted from current President Joe Biden’s “disastrous economic policies,” in a statement responding to the indictment Tuesday obtained by The Hill.

“I will have more to say about the government’s case after reviewing the indictment,” Pence’s statement read. “The former president is entitled to the presumption of innocence but with this indictment, his candidacy means more talk about January 6th and more distractions.”