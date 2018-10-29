Poll: Dave Brat, Dem challenger statistically tied in Virginia House race

Rep. Dave Brat (R) is in a statistical dead heat with Democratic challenger Abigail Spanberger in the race for Virginia's 7th Congressional District, according to a new poll.

A survey by the Wason Center for Public Policy found that Spanberger is backed by 46 percent of likely voters, compared with Brat's 45 percent. The poll, conducted Oct. 18-27 and released on Monday, has a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.

The poll is the latest sign of a tightening race between Brat and Spanberger, a former CIA officer. Her lead is 3 points -- 48 percent to 45 percent -- among voters who say they are definitely going to cast a ballot, the survey found.

Brat, a member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus who entered the House after a surprising 2014 primary victory over then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-Va.), has been endorsed by President Trump.

Trump won the district by 6 points in 2016.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race between Brat and Spanberger as a toss-up.

Monday's poll was based on 871 interviews with voters in the congressional district.