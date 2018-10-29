Kamala Harris to campaign in pipe bomb suspect's hometown as he appears in court

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisIowa is key state in Dem drive for House majority Single fingerprint, misspellings pointed FBI to mail bombs suspect How alleged bomber Cesar Sayoc's case will develop now MORE (D-Calif.) is set to appear Monday at a rally for Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum (D) in the hometown of the man accused of sending her and other prominent Democrats explosive devices.

NBC News reported that Cesar Sayoc Jr. is due to appear in court in Miami, about 10 miles away from where Harris will be attending a rally for Gillum.

Authorities charged Sayoc Jr. on Friday in connection with a spate of pipe bombs addressed to Harris, former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaTrump points finger at media for 'division and hatred' plaguing US Trump can refuse to accept asylum applications Obama calls on Americans 'to fight the rise of anti-Semitism' after synagogue shooting MORE, Bill and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton leaves door open for 2020 run: 'I'd like to be president' Trump points finger at media for 'division and hatred' plaguing US Lawmakers seek to quell partisan tensions after week of violence MORE, former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenHillary Clinton leaves door open for 2020 run: 'I'd like to be president' Trump points finger at media for 'division and hatred' plaguing US Schiff: 'Not enough' for Trump to say 'the right words' in response to tragedy MORE, Rep. Maxine Waters Maxine Moore WatersTrump points finger at media for 'division and hatred' plaguing US Lawmakers seek to quell partisan tensions after week of violence Dem senator: Both parties must discourage 'aggressive advocacy' MORE (D-Calif.) and others.

Harris did not consider cancelling or rescheduling her appearance in support of Gillum after she was one of the intended targets of an explosive device, NBC News reported.

"We need to pay attention to this election, which as of tomorrow will be seven days away. And make sure that everyone gets out and votes because some of the most incredible issues that are going to affect us in our every day lives are going to be at play in this election,” the senator said.

Harris' rally for Gillum will mark her third time in that part of the state in recent weeks. She appeared with Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonPoll: Senate candidates separated by less than 3 points in Florida, Arizona and Indiana Election Countdown: Latest glimpse at fundraising highlights Dem edge | Cook moves Menendez race to toss up | Heated Missouri Senate debate | O'Rourke scrambling to win Latino voters | Bloomberg spending big for Dem candidates | DNC talks 2020 debates Kamala Harris to campaign for Bill Nelson in Florida MORE (D-Fla.) on Sunday at four predominantly African-American churches near Miami.

Nelson and Gillum are both locked in tight elections against Gov. Rick Scott (R) and former Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantis Gloves come off as Gillum, DeSantis enter final days of Florida race Bloomberg quietly spends millions in TV ads White House worried about GOP chances in key Florida races: report MORE (R), respectively.

Harris is considered a likely candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. She has been an outspoken critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpHillary Clinton leaves door open for 2020 run: 'I'd like to be president' Protesters unveil pro-trans banner at World Series Trump congratulates Brazil's Bolsonaro on presidential win MORE, a theme among those targeted by last week's explosive devices.