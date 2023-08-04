trending:

Campaign

What happens after Trump’s latest not guilty plea: Live updates

by TheHill.com - 08/04/23 6:00 AM ET
Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s plane arrives at Reagan National Airport August 3, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. Trump is scheduled to be arraigned on four felony counts in federal court today for his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Former President Trump is facing a risking number of legal cases as he battles for the GOP presidential nomination.

Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and his efforts to stay in power.

It’s the third time Trump has entered a not guilty plea on various charges brought against him this year. Further charges could come from the state of Georgia as soon as this month.

The legal fights set up an unprecedented situation where the former president and favorite for his party’s nomination in 2024 will be balancing a loaded court schedule and primary appearances in pursuit of the White House next year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

