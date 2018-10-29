Avenatti: 2020 Dem nominee should commit to a gender-balanced Cabinet

Michael Avenatti, a potential Democratic presidential contender, said Monday that anyone seeking to represent the party in the 2020 presidential election should commit to a Cabinet with equal parts men and women.

Avenatti sent the tweet Monday while saying the “lack of female cabinet members over the years is a disgrace.”

Every nominee for the Dem party in 2020 must commit to a gender balanced cabinet - 50% women/men. The lack of female cabinet members over the years is a disgrace. The time has come. No more excuses. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 29, 2018

Avenatti, the lawyer for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, has publicly floated the idea of running for president in 2020 but has not officially announced his candidacy.

The lawyer made headlines last week when he said the 2020 Democratic nominee “better be a white male,” though he added he wishes it weren't so.

Avenatti made the remark as he discussed his potential run for president in an interview, according to Time.

“When you have a white male making the arguments, they carry more weight,” he said. “Should they carry more weight? Absolutely not. But do they? Yes.”

Avenatti later clarified in a tweet that he was calling on white men “to step, take responsibility, and be a part of stoping the sexism and bigotry that other white males engage in.”

In the Time profile, Avenatti said every political event he attends "puts me a little closer to actually" running for president.