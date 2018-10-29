Poll: Cruz lead over O'Rourke shrinks to 5 points

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzBiggest election winner? Polarization in America Mural of 'superhero' Beto O'Rourke in Austin vandalized in just days LeBron James dons Beto O'Rourke hat to game in San Antonio MORE's lead over Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'Rourke LeBron James dons Beto O'Rourke hat to game in San Antonio Tech workers' political donations overwhelmingly skew Democratic: report Election Countdown: Latest glimpse at fundraising highlights Dem edge | Cook moves Menendez race to toss up | Heated Missouri Senate debate | O'Rourke scrambling to win Latino voters | Bloomberg spending big for Dem candidates | DNC talks 2020 debates MORE (D) in the closely watched Texas Senate race has shrunk to 5 percentage points in a new poll.

Cruz is leading O'Rourke among likely voters, 51 to 46 percent, according to the Quinnipiac University Poll released Monday, with 3 percent of voters remaining undecided.

The narrow lead marks a tightening in the Senate race from an Oct. 11 Quinnipiac poll, which found Cruz leading O'Rourke by a 9-point margin, 54 to 45 percent.

Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said in a statement that O'Rourke remained "within striking distance," but "time is running out" if he is going to overtake Cruz.

"Sen. Cruz is ahead due to his winning the 'gender gap.' He wins men 56 - 39 percent, while Representative O'Rourke can manage only a 52 - 45 percent edge among women," Brown added.

Only 2 percent of likely voters who said they have decided whom they will support in next week's midterm election told Quinnipiac that they could change their mind.

The new poll was conducted from Oct. 22 to 28 and includes surveys of 1,078 likely Texas voters. The poll has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Cruz's lead in the Quinnipiac poll is narrower than his 6-point lead in a RealClearPolitics average of recent polling.

Democrats face a narrow path in an increasingly uphill battle of winning back the Senate majority.

In addition to keeping 10 seats in states won by Trump, including some races in which Democratic incumbents are behind in the polls, they would need to pick up two seats currently held by a Republican senator.

Democrats have focused their efforts on winning seats in Arizona and Tennessee, where GOP Sens. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeEx-Kasich aide: Republicans lying about healthcare stance ‘do not deserve your vote’ Flake: Trump stop labelling press 'the enemy of the people' Bombs targeting Dems raise new fears MORE (Ariz.) and Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerTrump stokes debate about new Cold War arms race Overnight Defense: Mattis officially approves troops for border | Number to be deployed unclear | Key official confirms plan to trim defense budget | Putin invited to DC next year Erdogan presses Saudi Arabia to reveal who gave order to kill Khashoggi MORE (Tenn.) are retiring.

They are also hoping to defeat Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerBiggest election winner? Polarization in America The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Tensions boil over in Washington after bomb scares The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Worries grow about political violence as midterms approach MORE (R-Nev.), who is the only Republican senator up for reelection in a state won by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton leaves door open for 2020 run: 'I'd like to be president' Trump points finger at media for 'division and hatred' plaguing US Lawmakers seek to quell partisan tensions after week of violence MORE in 2016.