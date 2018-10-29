Obama to campaign for Abrams in Georgia days before election

Former President Obama is heading to Georgia on Friday to campaign for gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and other Democrats mere days before the midterm elections.

Georgia Democrats announced Monday that Obama will host a Get Out the Vote rally in Atlanta on Nov. 2 at the Forbes Arena at Morehouse College. The other Democratic candidates were not named in the announcement.

Obama previously endorsed Abrams, as did former President Jimmy Carter and Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenHillary Clinton leaves door open for 2020 run: 'I'd like to be president' Trump points finger at media for 'division and hatred' plaguing US Schiff: 'Not enough' for Trump to say 'the right words' in response to tragedy MORE.

The former president will also be campaigning in Florida on Friday for Democratic candidates Andrew Gillum and Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonPoll: Senate candidates separated by less than 3 points in Florida, Arizona and Indiana Election Countdown: Latest glimpse at fundraising highlights Dem edge | Cook moves Menendez race to toss up | Heated Missouri Senate debate | O'Rourke scrambling to win Latino voters | Bloomberg spending big for Dem candidates | DNC talks 2020 debates Kamala Harris to campaign for Bill Nelson in Florida MORE.

Abrams, the former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representative, is in a virtual tie with her Republican opponent, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp.

Kemp led Abrams by 49 percent to 47 percent in a poll last week, within the polls margin of error.

Political handicapper The Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss up.” An average of polls complied by RealClearPolitics has Kemp up by 1.5 points.

Kemp has tied himself closely to President Trump Donald John TrumpHillary Clinton leaves door open for 2020 run: 'I'd like to be president' Protesters unveil pro-trans banner at World Series Trump congratulates Brazil's Bolsonaro on presidential win MORE, who has endorsed the Republican.