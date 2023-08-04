trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Almost half of Republicans in new poll would not vote for Trump if he’s convicted of felony

by Julia Shapero - 08/04/23 7:43 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 08/04/23 7:43 AM ET
Former President Donald Trump speaks to campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Nearly half of Republicans in a survey released on Thursday said they would not vote for former President Trump if he were convicted of a felony.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 45 percent of Republicans said they would not vote for Trump if he were convicted, while 35 percent said they would still cast their ballot for the former president. Another 20 percent said they were unsure of how they would vote.

Trump was indicted for a third time on Tuesday on federal charges related to his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election. The former president pleaded not guilty to the four-count indictment — which accused him of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., among other charges — in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

He was previously indicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in Manhattan in March over a 2016 hush money payment. In June, Trump was also charged over his alleged mishandling of classified documents and efforts to block the government from recovering them.

Just over half of the Republicans in Thursday’s poll — 53 percent — said they believe the former president behaved appropriately on Jan. 6, 2021, and 52 percent said he behaved appropriately in repeatedly claiming that the election was fraudulent.

Sixty-one percent of Republicans also said that Trump exercised bad judgment on Jan. 6 but is not criminally liable for the attack on the Capitol, and three-quarters of Republicans said the charges against Trump are politically motivated.

The former president remains the clear frontrunner in the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination despite his indictments, with 47 percent of Republicans in the poll saying they would support him in the primary.

His closest competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, sits at 13 percent, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence with 8 percent and conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy with 7 percent, according to the poll.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted Aug. 2-3 with 1,005 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points. 

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Mike Pence Ron DeSantis Trump indictment Vivek Ramaswamy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  2. Democrat doesn’t think Jan. 6 committee was aware of notes Mike Pence took on ...
  3. Judge warns Trump against bribing or influencing witnesses
  4. Barr calls Trump indictment ‘tip of the iceberg’ in Jack Smith’s case
  5. Gravity of new Trump charges scrambles GOP politics
  6. GOP allies argue Trump can’t get fair trial from Obama appointee in DC
  7. More Americans say they can never retire
  8. Why falling confidence in America’s military is creating ‘a real crisis’ 
  9. Hurd ‘pissed’ about Trump arraignment: ‘We can do something about this’
  10. 5 takeaways from Devon Archer’s interview with House Oversight
  11. GOP releases Devon Archer transcript after lawmakers give conflicting accounts
  12. John Bolton: ‘In a second Trump term, we’d almost certainly withdraw from ...
  13. What it was like inside the courtroom for Trump’s arraignment
  14. Manchin: Downgrade of America’s credit rating a ‘historic failure’ of ...
  15. In the military, physical fitness outranks gender ‘equity’
  16. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
  17. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  18. House Judiciary targets anti-hate speech organization in censorship probe
Load more