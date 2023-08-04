trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump leading DeSantis by 24 points in new Iowa poll

by Julia Shapero - 08/04/23 8:15 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 08/04/23 8:15 AM ET
Greg Nash

Former President Trump is leading his closest rival for the 2024 Republican nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by 24 points in Iowa, according to a new poll.

The New York Times/Siena College poll found that 44 percent of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers said they would support the former president, while 20 percent said they would back the Florida governor.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott sits in third place with 9 percent support, followed by conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy with 5 percent, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley with 4 percent and former Vice President Mike Pence with 3 percent.

While Trump holds a commanding lead among voters in the key early voting state, his lead is slightly stronger with voters throughout the country. A New York Times/Siena College poll released earlier this week showed the former president with a 37-point lead over DeSantis nationally.

That poll also showed Pence, Scott and Haley tied for third place with 3 percent support, while Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie garnered 2 percent support among voters nationwide.

The survey released on Friday was conducted July 28 to Aug. 1 with 432 likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers and had a margin of error of 5.9 percentage points.

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 presidential election Chris Christie Donald Trump Iowa Iowa caucuses Mike Pence Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis Tim Scott Vivek Ramaswamy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  2. Judge warns Trump against bribing or influencing witnesses
  3. Democrat doesn’t think Jan. 6 committee was aware of notes Mike Pence took on ...
  4. More Americans say they can never retire
  5. Barr calls Trump indictment ‘tip of the iceberg’ in Jack Smith’s case
  6. Gravity of new Trump charges scrambles GOP politics
  7. Why falling confidence in America’s military is creating ‘a real crisis’ 
  8. GOP allies argue Trump can’t get fair trial from Obama appointee in DC
  9. GOP releases Devon Archer transcript after lawmakers give conflicting accounts
  10. 5 takeaways from Devon Archer’s interview with House Oversight
  11. John Bolton: ‘In a second Trump term, we’d almost certainly withdraw from ...
  12. Hurd ‘pissed’ about Trump arraignment: ‘We can do something about this’
  13. What it was like inside the courtroom for Trump’s arraignment
  14. In the military, physical fitness outranks gender ‘equity’
  15. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  16. Manchin: Downgrade of America’s credit rating a ‘historic failure’ of ...
  17. House Judiciary targets anti-hate speech organization in censorship probe
  18. DeSantis vows to ‘start slitting throats on day one’
Load more