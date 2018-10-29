Trump to make final midterm push with 11 rallies in six days

President Trump Donald John TrumpHillary Clinton leaves door open for 2020 run: 'I'd like to be president' Protesters unveil pro-trans banner at World Series Trump congratulates Brazil's Bolsonaro on presidential win MORE is set to embark on a campaign blitz in the final week before the midterms, traveling to eight states to provide a last-minute boost to GOP candidates in key races, the White House announced Monday.

The president will hold 11 campaign events in six days beginning Wednesday, including stops in Florida, Montana, Indiana, Missouri and other battleground states that will determine control of the Senate.

Following a previously announced rally on Wednesday in Florida for gubernatorial candidate former Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantis Gloves come off as Gillum, DeSantis enter final days of Florida race Bloomberg quietly spends millions in TV ads White House worried about GOP chances in key Florida races: report MORE (R), Trump will head to Columbia, Mo., on Thursday where Senate candidate Josh Hawley, the state attorney general, is aiming to unseat Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillThe Memo: Trump base will be tested in midterms Lara Trump: President won’t bear responsibility for GOP losses Election Countdown: Latest glimpse at fundraising highlights Dem edge | Cook moves Menendez race to toss up | Heated Missouri Senate debate | O'Rourke scrambling to win Latino voters | Bloomberg spending big for Dem candidates | DNC talks 2020 debates MORE (D).

The president will begin the day on Friday in Huntington, W.Va., where state attorney Patrick Morrisey is challenging Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinTrump fights uphill GOP battle on pre-existing conditions McConnell after restaurant confrontation: 'I will not be intimidated' Election Countdown: Takeaways from heated Florida governor's debate | DNC chief pushes back on 'blue wave' talk | Manchin faces progressive backlash | Trump heads to Houston rally | Obama in Las Vegas | Signs of huge midterm turnout MORE (D). Trump will then travel to Indianapolis, Ind., to boost former state lawmaker Mike Braun in his bid against Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyPoll: Senate candidates separated by less than 3 points in Florida, Arizona and Indiana Election Countdown: Latest glimpse at fundraising highlights Dem edge | Cook moves Menendez race to toss up | Heated Missouri Senate debate | O'Rourke scrambling to win Latino voters | Bloomberg spending big for Dem candidates | DNC talks 2020 debates Election Countdown: Candidates clash in fiery Florida gov debate | Trump fights uphill midterm battle on health care | Vulnerable Republicans follow Trump on immigration | Takeaways from only NJ Senate debate | Dallas Morning News endorses O'Rourke MORE (D).

Trump will spend the first part of the day Saturday in Bozeman, Mont., returning to the state for a third time since Labor Day to bolster state auditor Matt Rosendale's campaign against Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterTrump planning fourth visit to Montana to battle Tester Rosendale pleads for cash amid Tester's spending onslaught Trump Jr. calls Tester 'a piece of garbage' at Montana rally MORE (D).

The president will jet off to Pensacola, Fla., later in the day for another rally in support of DeSantis in his race against Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D). Trump has backed Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) in his Senate race against Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonPoll: Senate candidates separated by less than 3 points in Florida, Arizona and Indiana Election Countdown: Latest glimpse at fundraising highlights Dem edge | Cook moves Menendez race to toss up | Heated Missouri Senate debate | O'Rourke scrambling to win Latino voters | Bloomberg spending big for Dem candidates | DNC talks 2020 debates Kamala Harris to campaign for Bill Nelson in Florida MORE (D) as well, but Scott has yet to appear at a campaign rally with the president.

Sunday will see Trump make stops in Macon, Ga., to back gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp (R) in his contest against Democrat Stacey Abrams, as well as Chattanooga, Tenn., where he will urge support for Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnBiggest election winner? Polarization in America GOP-affiliated voters outperforming Democrats in key states’ early voting: report Democrats slide in battle for Senate MORE (R) in her race against former Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) to replace retiring Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerTrump stokes debate about new Cold War arms race Overnight Defense: Mattis officially approves troops for border | Number to be deployed unclear | Key official confirms plan to trim defense budget | Putin invited to DC next year Erdogan presses Saudi Arabia to reveal who gave order to kill Khashoggi MORE (R).

Trump will make three stops on the final day before Election Day. He will head to Cleveland to back Senate candidate Rep. Jim Renacci James (Jim) B. RenacciThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Dem victories in `18 will not calm party turbulence Election Countdown: Minnesota Dems worry Ellison allegations could cost them key race | Dems struggle to mobilize Latino voters | Takeaways from Tennessee Senate debate | Poll puts Cruz up 9 in Texas Poll: Republican DeWine has 3-point edge over Cordray in Ohio governor's race MORE (R) against Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownOn The Money: Deficit hits six-year high of 9 billion | Yellen says Trump attacks threaten Fed | Affordable housing set for spotlight in 2020 race Lawmakers, Wall Street shrug off Trump's escalating Fed attacks The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Dem victories in `18 will not calm party turbulence MORE (D), followed by a return trip to Indiana and another stop in Missouri.

While Kemp and DeSantis are candidates closely tied to Trump locked in heated gubernatorial races, the other contests focus on swing Senate contests. All but the open Tennessee race features a Democratic incumbent running for re-election in a state Trump won in 2016.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election forecaster, rates the Montana, Missouri, Indiana, Florida and Tennessee races as "toss-ups."

The West Virginia race "leans Democratic," according to the Cook Political Report, and the Ohio seat is considered "likely Democratic."

The president has been in full-on campaign mode over the past month, holding 15 political rallies since Oct. 1. The events largely follow the same script, with Trump tearing into Democrats, the media and his critics while touting the economy, and warning of elevated crime and illegal immigration if the GOP loses its congressional majorities.

Trump’s campaign rally rhetoric has been the subject of scrutiny in the aftermath of a violent week that saw men arrested for mailing pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and for killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The president has rejected calls to temper his tone at such rallies, where he frequently derides the media and rips his Democratic critics. The events are often marked by chants of "CNN sucks" and "lock her up," the latter referring to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton leaves door open for 2020 run: 'I'd like to be president' Trump points finger at media for 'division and hatred' plaguing US Lawmakers seek to quell partisan tensions after week of violence MORE.

"I think I've been toned down, if you want to know the truth," Trump told reporters last week before leaving for a rally in North Carolina.

As Trump travels the campaign trail, prominent Democrats including former President Obama and former Vice President Biden have made separate trips to Nevada, Wisconsin, Florida and Georgia to boost Democratic turnout in hotly contested races.

Republicans are seeking to hold onto their majorities in the Senate and House, though Democrats have expressed optimism that they will retake control of the latter. Democrats need to pick up 23 seats to take the majority in the House, and must gain two seats in the Senate to secure a majority.

A full list of Trump's remaining campaign rallies announced so far: