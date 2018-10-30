Dems seek to expand House fight one week before midterms

SHAWNEE, Kan. — One week before Election Day, Democrats and Republicans across the country see an expanding battlefield for the House majority that hints at a tumultuous and unsettled environment rocked by political violence and ethnic strife.

The number of seats in play has ballooned, with Democrats seeking to extend the playing field in the hope that a blue wave will develop even in districts across the country that voted more heavily in 2016 for President Trump Donald John TrumpPittsburgh mayor: Our priority is funerals not Trump’s visit Trump says he will respond to 'some' of Mueller's questions Trump: ‘Dishonest’ to say I called all media ‘enemy of the people’ MORE.

The largest outside groups backing Democrats have begun sending mail to districts held by Reps. John Carter John Rice CarterHollywood donors flood Dems with midterm cash Cook shifts 8 House races toward Dems O'Rourke's rise raises hopes for Texas Dems down ballot MORE (R-Texas), Lamar Smith Lamar Seeligson SmithO'Rourke's rise raises hopes for Texas Dems down ballot Overnight Energy: Watchdog to investigate EPA over Hurricane Harvey | Panel asks GAO to expand probe into sexual harassment in science | States sue over methane rules rollback Report on new threats targeting our elections should serve as a wake-up call to public, policymakers MORE (R-Texas), Vern Buchanan Vernon Gale BuchananMORE (R-Fla.) and Jackie Walorski Jacqueline (Jackie) R. WalorskiDems seek to expand House fight one week before midterms America’s ball cap industry is in trouble Election Countdown: Trump jumps into Ohio special election fight | What to watch in Tennessee primaries | Koch network freezes out Republicans who crossed them | Dead heat in Texas, Nevada Senate races | How celebs are getting into the midterms MORE (R-Ind.), and in a seat formerly held by Republican Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisGillum: Trump’s ‘goal is to make us afraid of each other’ Election Countdown: Violence casts cloud before midterms | Clinton opens door to 2020 | Trump calls Gillum a 'thief' | Dems worry about midterm message | Trump camp's midterm ad doesn't feature president Trump to make final midterm push with 11 rallies in six days MORE in Florida.

That spending represents an against-the-odds bid to expand the number of opportunities Democrats have to gain seats, according to party strategists familiar with the moves. Most of the districts are the kind of seats that are only likely to be won by Democrats if the wave is big, but the spending points to an underlying confidence for the party.

Republicans, for their part, discount the notion that a real national wave is in the offing, pointing to Trump’s approval rating, which has risen somewhat, and poll numbers that show the Democratic advantage in the so-called generic ballot matchup stagnating or even shrinking.

But to judge by deeds instead of words, even Republicans see a need to shore up vulnerable incumbents and seats once deemed safe.

The National Republican Congressional Committee on Monday moved to purchase late advertising time in districts held by Reps. Glenn Grothmann (R-Wis.), Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerBloomberg quietly spends millions in TV ads Washington’s Dem governor invites Trump to come campaign for GOP candidates Dems see wider path to House after tight Ohio race MORE (R-Wash.) and Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordOvernight Defense — Presented by The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates — Haley shocks Washington with resignation | Turkish officials reportedly conclude Saudis killed journalist | Trump eyes second Kim summit after midterms GOP on timing of Haley’s announcement: 'Unusual' and 'odd' On The Money: House passes 4B spending bill to avert shutdown | Trump 'not happy' after Fed's latest rate hike | Trump says he refused meeting with Trudeau MORE (R-S.C.), who lost his bid for re-nomination in the spring.

The party is even spending on behalf of Rep. Will Hurd William Ballard HurdVulnerable Republicans follow Trump’s lead on immigration Election Countdown: Takeaways from heated Florida governor's debate | DNC chief pushes back on 'blue wave' talk | Manchin faces progressive backlash | Trump heads to Houston rally | Obama in Las Vegas | Signs of huge midterm turnout O'Rourke's rise raises hopes for Texas Dems down ballot MORE (R-Texas), an incumbent who once looked like such a safe bet for re-election that Republicans canceled their planned advertising spending there.

Hanging over the final week of the campaign is the shock killings at a Pittsburgh synagogue — the worst single incident of violence against Jewish people in U.S. history as well as the string of package bombings sent to prominent Democrats.

The violence has left much of the country on edge while underlining the stark polarization in politics that seems worse than any period since at least the Vietnam-era 1960s.

It has also added an unpredictable tinge to the midterm campaign’s last days.

Trump, who railed against the “fake news” media on Monday and warned of an “invasion” from the migrant caravan traveling toward the U.S. border in Mexico, is set to travel to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

The two parties fighting for control of the House of Representatives are battling across huge swaths of the country, from the North Woods of Maine to the sunny coasts of Southern California, from a suburban Seattle district that includes Mt. Rainier to the conservative Florida Gulf Coast.

For months, Democrats have focused their attention on Republican-held districts in suburban areas, where they hope voters punish an unpopular president’s party. That includes Rep. Kevin Yoder Kevin Wayne YoderBloomberg quietly spends millions in TV ads Environmental groups shift strategies to win support for candidates in midterms Small-dollar donations explode in the Trump era MORE’s (R-Kan.) district, centered in Kansas City, Kan., where Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPolice give 'all clear' after suspicious package reported at New York Times Trump: I’d be very happy with Hillary as 2020 Democratic nominee Clinton teases interviewer who confused Holder and Booker: 'They all look alike' MORE won a plurality of the vote in the 2016 presidential election and where voters said they were keenly aware of the choice they faced.

“It’s hard to find an issue that isn’t big,” said Deanna Bucko, after she cast her ballot for Yoder at an early voting station in this suburb of Kansas City.

Democrats have focused much of their campaign on healthcare, while Republicans have increasingly adopted Trump’s attacks, particularly on immigration.

Many though not all Republicans, far from distancing themselves from Trump, have tied themselves to him — and even some members who have taken care to cultivate independent images, like Yoder, have begun to embrace Trump’s dark warnings about a migrant caravan headed through Mexico toward the southern border.

“I think everyone should be talking about it. It’s a really scary thing. And the word caravan, you can use that all day long, but it truly looks like an invasion of our country,” Lara Trump, a senior advisor to the president’s re-election campaign, said in an interview.

To some Democrats, the Republican effort to find a message that works reminds them of 2010, when the GOP reclaimed the majority virtually entirely because of anger at the slow recovery and opposition to the Affordable Care Act.

“The cycle definitely feels like 2010 in reverse,” said Shripal Shah, a Democratic strategist who worked at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in 2010. “They went from running on a tax plan and daring the opposition to oppose it, then trying to localize inherently national races, to where we are now, scorched-earth negative, and hoping for the best.”

Both parties are racing to spend more money in a significant number of House districts far astray of the typical battleground districts.

The largest super PAC on the Republican side has spent recently in districts held by Reps. Scott Taylor Scott William TaylorOvernight Energy: GM proposes electric car mandate | Deadline nears for EPA car rule comments | Greens change tactics to mobilize climate voters Environmental groups shift strategies to win support for candidates in midterms Vulnerable Republicans follow Trump’s lead on immigration MORE (R-Va.) and Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddCredit union group to spend .8 million for vulnerable Dem, GOP incumbents Cook Political Report moves 5 GOP-held seats towards Dems Trump calls North Carolina redistricting ruling ‘unfair’ MORE (R-N.C.), neither of whom were seen as particularly vulnerable as the cycle began.

In the final week of the race, the largest Democratic groups are spending money in 64 media markets around the country, according to sources watching the advertising market. Republican groups are spending in 58 markets.

Republicans have been taken aback by the enthusiasm on the Democratic side, one that shows up in campaign finance reports made in the final weeks of the race. Since Jan. 1, Democrats and their supporters have outspent Republican forces by a margin of more than $125 million.

In some of the most hotly contested media markets, like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C., Democratic spending is twice as high as Republican spending. In virtually every market, Democrats are outspending Republicans on television by millions of dollars.

“It obviously looks slightly better on the Democrat side,” Lara Trump conceded.