Gillum: Trump’s ‘goal is to make us afraid of each other’

Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum (D) on Monday said that President Trump Donald John TrumpHillary Clinton leaves door open for 2020 run: 'I'd like to be president' Protesters unveil pro-trans banner at World Series Trump congratulates Brazil's Bolsonaro on presidential win MORE’s "goal is to make us afraid of each other."

The crowd booed when Gillum broached the topic of Trump during a Florida teacher's union event, according to the the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

“This man [Trump] has a responsibility to stand up and to speak out against hatred and division," Gillum told the crowd. "And instead every single day he gets on Twitter and goes to rallies and he stokes fear."

"His only goal is to make us afraid of each other so that we don’t trust one another so that we don’t respect each other’s humanity anymore," he added.

Gillum's comments come after a week in which a Trump supporter sent more than a dozen explosive devices to high-level Democratic figures and CNN. Trump called for unity in the wake of the bombs but critics point out the president has rhetorically attacked all of the targets.

Democrats have sought to draw a link between the mail-bomber's violence and Trump's divisive, and sometimes incendiary, rhetoric. Trump and other Republicans have been quick to pin the country's divisions on Democrats and the media.

Trump continued to attack Democratic figures over the weekend, including Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer, who was the target of one of the mailed pipe bombs.

The president in a Monday tweet called Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, "a thief" in a tweet that endorsed his Republican opponent Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantis Gloves come off as Gillum, DeSantis enter final days of Florida race Bloomberg quietly spends millions in TV ads White House worried about GOP chances in key Florida races: report MORE.

"In Florida there is a choice between a Harvard/Yale educated man named @RonDeSantisFL who has been a great Congressman and will be a great Governor - and a Dem who is a thief and who is Mayor of poorly run Tallahassee, said to be one of the most corrupt cities in the Country!"

Gillum responded that Trump is "howling because he's weak."